INTENSE PRIMER FACTORY BUILD TEST

All of the cables are routed internally, including Stealth dropper routing, and the bike has Boost spacing in the front and rear. For riders looking to run a 2x or chainguide, the front triangle will accept a direct-mount front derailleur.

WHICH COMPONENTS STAND OUT?

Accustomed to it: There are few drivetrains that we spent more time on than the SRAM XX1. The Primer will come stock with XX1 Eagle, but our test riders were pleased with the performance of the 11-speed.

Light and stiff: This is the first set of redesigned Next SL cranks that we have had the chance to ride. Our test riders felt that they were stiff and were impressed with just how light they were.

The Factory build is the top-of-the-line Primer, with plenty to be admired in terms of performance and bling. The full Fox suspension package complemented the JS Tuned linkage and gave our test riders consistent performance and plenty of adjustments to dial in the ride quality. The SRAM XX1 drivetrain shifted well, and the DT Swiss XMC carbon wheels rolled fast. To top off the build, the Renthal bar/stem combo felt comfortable, and the Fabric Scoop saddle was one of the best-fitting saddles we have ridden.

HOW DOES IT PERFORM?

Suspension setup:

Finely tuned machine: The JS Tuned rear suspension is adjustable between 115–130 millimeters of travel. We spent most of our time riding the longer option, but some of our test riders preferred the shorter one during longer days in the saddle.

The rear suspension has a very supported feel at the top of its travel, leading our test riders to run the sag a little higher at 30 percent. To balance the rear, we started at 20 percent in the fork. After a few rides, we dropped the fork to 15 percent for more technical riding and found a solid middle ground at 25 percent in the shock.

Cornering:

The Primer is a rig that excels in built corners and feels playful enough to be leaned over, defying any stereotype of 29-inch wheels feeling sluggish. The combination of the wide handlebars and knobbier front tire kept the Primer planted through tight sections.

Speaks for itself: The Primer is a seriously fast bike. Some might think that this bike leans more towards XC, but at full speed it inspires confidence even on technical trails.

Descending:

With the Reverb down and our fingers off the brake levers, the Primer took control and ripped down singletrack. The Primer got up to speed quickly and exhibited a confidence-inspiring stability that encouraged our test riders to push harder than they normally would. Our test riders were amazed at just how playful the Primer felt. At high speeds the suspension felt stable and plush throughout its travel, soaking up big hits comfortably while the big wheels rolled over technical rock gardens with confidence.