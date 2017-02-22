Photo Credit: Motovation Sports February 22, 2017 2017 SoCal High School Mountain

Bike Racing Series ROUND ONE Beach to Boulders, Lake Perris State Recreation Area, CA Contact: brandon@socaldirt.org

(909) 753-3694, www.socaldirt.org Results and Photos HERE Lake Perris, CA – It’s been an interesting beginning to the 2017 season with two major storms passing through SoCal League territory within the span of only a few short weeks. Despite the onslaught of rain and wintry weather that had the minds of the many on race cancellations however, the SoCal League managed to kick off its ninth season without a hitch. In fact the 491 High School Student Athletes that showed up to race at Beach to Boulders last weekend arrived to find some of the best conditions for racing we have seen at the venue thus far. Many commented that the beach was the best it had ever been and that the canyon descent was pure roller coaster like fun. Temperature wise it was a bit on the chilly side for the many mobs of spectators that gathered at the start line, out on course, and around finish but most came prepared in their new fangled SoCal League sweatshirts and hats. In typical fashion the infield felt as though it were a festival. JJ Fresh, our supercharged announcing guru, was onsite keeping the excitement going for racers and their spectators, there was reggae music, and the delicious aroma of food truck eats and barbecues permeated throughout the team pits. In the end most agreed it was a fantastic albeit unexpected weekend of racing. Some slight race day drizzle may have agitated the nerves of a few but at the finish line the message was clear on the faces of each exhausted yet smiling rider that rolled out of the exit chute. It’s hard not to have a good time as a Volunteer at a SoCal League race – Photo Credit: Quintin Reich Teams SoCal League teams compete in two divisions. Division One (D1) is for large school based or homeschool teams having 12 or more racers. Division Two (D2) contains school based teams, homeschool teams, and composite teams with 11 or fewer racers. School based and homeschool (D2) teams compete for separate trophies than composite teams. Redlands Homeschool was the first team this season to step to the top of the podium in the Division One category. Newbury Park, last season’s 1st place team overall took 2nd and Yucaipa High School, also a strong contender last season, came in at third. Mike Fuller, Head Coach for Redlands Homeschool, Said “You never know how the competition will shake out from year to year, so coming into the first race of the season, all we can really hope for is that our riders have a good, safe race. We started the morning with a top 10 finish in Sophomore Boys. All of our girls gave strong, solid performances as well, and of course a 3rd place Varsity Boys finish is exciting for all of us. One major emphasis with the team this season has been on teamwork during the race, so it was great to see all of our JV Boys (Conference B) working together, and an absolute thrill to watch them come across the line 1-2-3, with our other two JV Boys coming in 7th and 10th. Topping the D1 podium for the first time ever, I would say that the day met and exceeded our hopes.” Head Coach Mike Legge is ready for the next race though and remarked that “we are taking the challenge by Redlands Home School seriously and our kids are motivated to retake the top step of the podium. It is interesting not racing the teams that you are competing for the team trophy.” In the Division Two standings Woodcrest Cristian High School was the 1st place team with Temescal Canyon High coming in at 2nd and Hemet High School placing 3rd. David Peery, Head Coach for Woodcrest Christian High School, did a great job summing up how head coaches feel heading into a new season saying that “every year the first race is such an unknown. Who are the new teams, who has a new secret weapon in a new rider, who has lost some key scorers, which teams switched divisions. You just never know what is going to happen! I came into this race just hoping Woodcrest would be on the podium somewhere. I really thought we maybe had a shot at 3rd on the day, with all of the conferences now and different waves it’s just too difficult to really know until the award ceremony. When they called 3rd, then 2nd and neither name called was Woodcrest I figured our podium shot for the day was over. My jaw hit the ground when we got First Place, it still has not really sunken in.” Temescal Canyon’s head coaches Robert and Kathy Parks said that “heading into race number two we are excited to see how our new riders do now that their first race is under their belt. All of our riders have set their own personal goals for the next race and our hope is that each of them will do what it takes to achieve those goals. We will be working hard to keep our momentum going and build upon our successes from race number one and that each student athlete feels proud of their efforts, and that they feel the love and support of their teammates, family, friends and school.” On the composite side it was Redlands Composite that took 1st place team followed by Corona Composite in 2nd and Tehachapi Composite in 3rd. The front of the Varsity Boys pack charges up the finish on their final lap – Photo by Motovation Sports Varsity Boys The Varsity Boys had quite an exciting first race of the season. The typically sandy beaches of Lake Perris were transformed by rain, in the days leading up to the race, into a smooth almost pavement like surface. For these incredibly fit young men that meant that there was nothing on the Lake Perris course to slow them down this time around. It was a spectacle seeing the entire field riding together at the conclusion of the first few laps. Some even said it looked as though they where on a weekend group ride together. Those who have ever had the privilege to race in the Varsity category of course know however that it was anything but a Sunday cruise. Turner Conway from Redlands Composite was the first to grab hold of the Leader Jersey this season in the Varsity Boys category with a 1st place finish at Lake Perris. Kahlo Chitraroff from Murrieta Mesa High School placed 2nd followed by Thomas Fuller from Redlands Homeschool in 3rd. Independent Rider Jason Rowton was 4th and Zack Villars from Victor Valley Composite rounded out the podium in 5th. Chitraroff said “I was very excited about the way the race turned out. My coach told me to “stick like glue” to the lead pack or anyone that attacked and I did exactly that. Going into the race with a positive mindset really helped me out while racing and knowing what I needed to do to accomplish my goal of podium. During the 3rd lap, we had a huge field of varsity riders in the lead pack. I was nervous that the race was going to turn into a chaotic field sprint for the finish line, but luckily a group of 4 riders, including myself, were able to break off and attack on the group. There was a few times where riders up in the front of the pack were attacking and I was afraid that I was going to lose them. Besides that, the race went fairly smooth! Fuller stated “I was looking forward to Lake Perris this year, not only because I have had good results here in the past, but also because I enjoy the beginning of each season and the friendly competition that it brings. This year topped the bill and I had a great time competing with the other Varsity boys! I had some challenges with leg cramps during the race. The cramps made me have to think tactically and place my efforts in the right places to stay with the front group.” Nothing but smiles at the front of the Varsity Girls race – photo by Quintin Reich Varsity Girls It’s something else watching the Varsity Girls fly though a course like Lake Perris. On one hand you know that they are riding at a pace that most would have trouble matching on a moto while on the other you are watching them do it with ear to ear smiles and no apparent sign of physical strain. It’s mind boggling. In the Varsity Girls category Gwendalyn Gibson from Ramona High School and Madeline Bemis from Corona Composite returned to the top of the podium taking 1st and 2nd on the day. Haley Richards from Murrieta Mesa High School came in at 3rd. Jordyn Watkins from Redlands Composite placed 4th and Meade Plum from Buttermilk Academy came in at 5th. Gwendalyn was pleased with her race saying that “it was exciting to be in such a close race and made it all the more fun! My favorite part of the course was the single track for sure. I’m looking forward to the rest of my last high school season.” Madeline said “What a fantastic way to kick off the season! The fast and competitive Varsity Girls category never disappoints, and this Sunday’s season opener was no exception. I slightly fractured my thumb last Thursday on a training ride, so unfortunately the most challenging part of the course for me was the punishing speed bumps on the fast singletrack. Special congrats to my sister Marjie for taking control of the sophomore girls Leader Jersey, and thanks to family, coaches, and sponsors for an unforgettable weekend. I’ll be spending the next two weeks ensuring my hand heals completely and preparing for the upcoming battle at Vail Lake!” The greenest we have ever seen it at Perris – Photo by Quintin Reich JV Boys Conference A The Junior Varsity Boys fields have long been the largest in the SoCal League. This year as part of an effort to accommodate the league’s growing ridership while maintaining a safe yet enjoyable racing experience in all of the boys fields that were pushing size limitations the SoCal League divided its divisions into a new regionally based conference system. In JV Boys Conference A Justin Miller from Newbury Park High School took 1st on the day garnering himself the right to wear the Leader Jersey going into race number two. Nathan Hickey from Monrovia High School Mountain Bike Club took 2nd followed by Aidan Dingman from Newbury Park High School who took 3rd. Frederic Brandt from Crescenta Valley High School was 4th and Huanxi Liu from East San Gabriel Valley Composite was 5th. Miller stated “I felt the race went very well because I got 1st. The track was very easy and the downhill was fun because I was mobbing and didn’t really use my breaks during the downhill. My favorite part of the course was the climb because I felt I was able to put the hurt on my competitors the most there. Saturday before the race I felt like complete crap and I had bronchitis so during the race breathing kind of hurt. The sprint finish didn’t help much. I had to be very strategic because I was up against some very fast racers. All in all the race was fun” Aidan said “it was cool to know that the moments when I was leading, I was pulling all of the other riders behind me. My challenge at this race was balancing leading and saving enough in the tank to pull off the sprint finish.” Redlands pulling the front of the JV Boys Conference B field on the beach – Photo by Motovation Sports JV Boys Conference B Conference B of the JV Boys was lead by Jonah Dinger of Redlands Homeschool who took 1st. His teammates Skyelar Hill and Daniel Krall took 2nd and 3rd. Christian Atadero from Woodcrest Christian High School took 4th and Cade Calonder from Temecula Valley High School rounded out the podium in 5th. Dinger commented that “overall, the race went well and I’m blessed to have supportive team mates to work with this year. The headwind on the lower section of the beach was challenging, but when we worked together in a pace line, we made it through no problem. I really enjoyed the canyon downhill section, because it felt like I was driving a McLaren!” Krall said “I’m incredibly stoked on how the race went Sunday. Seeing my teammate get the win was a truly special moment. It was also awesome to be able to share the top three steps of the podium with my teammates – a moment I’ll never forget. My favorite part of the course was the paved/dirt climb. It made for a fast, exciting course and felt like a road race.” JV Boys Conference C rolls up to the start line – Photo by Motovation Sports JV Boys Conference C Independent Rider Tydeman Newman was the man to catch in JV Boys Conference C. He took 1st followed by Independent Rider Jag Barton in 2nd and Inependent Rider Pau Costa in 3rd. Nolan Sheehy from Tehachapi High School was 4th and Independent Rider Aaron Haung was 5th. We asked Tydeman about his race and he said ” the race went super well for me. Everything went pretty much exactly how I wanted with small lead group breaking away and then getting away myself to take the win! I was actually a huge fan of the climb on this course. It is very similar to a lot of the climbs that I train on near my house. The top section that had a slightly steeper grade was probably my favorite because that’s one of my favorite types of climbing.” When asked if he faced any challenges Tydeman said “not really. Other than just trying to stay calm and bid my time for the right spot to attack, there wasn’t really much. The course was in super perfect condition and I just had a great time out there!” Jenna Miller rides by with a smile – Photo by CLR Effect JV Girls In the JV Girls field Jenna Miller from Valencia High School soared into 1st place narrowly escaping her two closest rivals the Barrick sisters, Hayley and Alyssa, from Yucaipa High School who took 2nd and 3rd. Megan Lansing from Woodcrest Christian High School was 4th and Geneview Plum from Buttermilk Academy rounded out the top of the field in 5th. When asked about their biggest challenge at race number one Hayley said it “was the last lap because it made me push myself even though I was already tired, but I was determined to get on the podium while Alyssa felt that “The biggest challenge was to push beyond your limits. There were some times in the race where I wanted to slow down and take it easy, but then I thought about how badly I wanted to podium in JV. Like in any other races, you must push yourself and have a lot of determination while you are racing.” Not surprisingly the two incredibly fast young ladies also stated said that their favorite part of the course was the climb. Mudgett with Gilliam close on his heels during the Sophomore Boys Conference A race – Photo by CLR Effect Sophomore Boys Conference A Jeremy Mudgett from Newbury Park High School was the man on top of the Sophomore Boys Conference A field. He took first on the day and was followed by his teammate Jack Gilliam who took 2nd. Shawn Mesa from Crescenta Valley High School was 3rd while 4th and 5th went to Ethan Todd from Hart High School and Riley Swett from Santa Clarita Composite. Gilliam’s family said he “had a great time at the race. He wasn’t sure how he would race as he had a fever earlier in the same week for two days. He was back on the mend by Friday. He was wondering what the rain would do to the course but actually thought it was easier to ride than the previous year. The rain made the sandy beaches less slippery and easier to ride on. Jack and the first place Sophomore Boy, Jeremy Mudgett, have been friends since they were preschool-aged. They went to different elementary and middle schools but have reconnected in high school since they are riding on the same team. They are really enjoying riding together and are looking forward to a fun season!” Mesa stated that he felt the race went considering the 3rd place finish. He said “I liked the fast downhill even though I am more of a climber. It was a good first race to start off the season and I’m looking forward to the next race!” John Chriestenson from Yucaipa High School take a high speed corner on course – Photo by Motovation Sports Sophomore Boys Conference B In Conference B of the Sophomore Boys John Chriestenson from Yucaipa High School won the race. Chriestenson came in just slightly ahead of Jared Schlenker from Hemet High School who took 2nd. Jacob Hannibal from Yucaipa High School took 3rd and Kenny Thomas from Temescal Canyon High School was 4th. 5th went to Cray Minor from Temeclua Valley High School. Sophomore Boys Conference C riders on the chase – Photo by Motovation Sports Sophomore Boys Conference C Matthew Woodward from San Clemente High School had a close race with the top riders in the Sophomore Boys Conference C field. Coming in all together on their first lap and then finishing only seconds apart on their second, Woodward ended up taking 1st followed by Cole Smith from San Juan Hills High School in 2nd, and Trevor Zanella from San Clemente High School in 3rd. 4th went to Cameron Natvig from El Toro and 5th was taken by Nico Johnson from Carmel Valley Composite. Woodward was pleased with his race saying “My race went great. I was in the lead pack for most of the first lap until I dropped my chain. I battled my way back up to the lead pack after the delay. Near the end of the last lap I made my move for the lead and made it stick. My favorite part of the course was right after the main climb. The course transitioned from fire road to single track right there and there were some natural little rollers which I used as natural jumps to have some fun on the pretty mellow course.” Marjie Bemis out on course – Photo by Motovation Sports Sophomore Girls The Sophomore Girls were lead by Marjie Bemis from Corona Composite who took 1st with a stellar breakaway performance at Perris. Sara Wennerstrom and Luna Cerulla from Newbury Park High School took 2nd and 3rd. 4th went to Reagan Marshall from Corona Composite and in 5th was Independent Rider Sarah Swan. Cerulla said “The race went surprisingly well for me. This was my second race and I did not expect to be in the top 5. I really liked the course in general because it was pretty easy and a lot of fun.I didn’t really have any challenges during the race except for having to slow down to let all the varsity riders pass.” Conference A Freshman Boys get their first ever pre-race instructions – Photo by Quintin Reich Freshman Boys Conference A You never quite know what is going to happen in the Freshman fields. Many of the riders are unknowns and even though we may be familiar with some of those that raced in our Middle School program we often find that the younger the rider the bigger the strides that are made in-between seasons. In the Freshman Boys Conference A field Devin Debruhl from Righetti High School took 1st at his first ever High School League mountain bike race. Kyle Chromy from Simi Valley Composite was only a few seconds behind placing 2nd on the day and Hunter Zubick, also from Simi Valley Composite, tood 3rd. Tyler Herbert, another Simi Valley Composite rider, took 4th and 5th went to Aiden Chapin from Santa Clarita Composite. The front of the Freshman Boys Conference B pack – photo by Motovation Sports Freshman Boys Conference B In Conference B of the Freshman Boys Jonah Martinez from Redlands Composite stepped up to take the first Leaders Jersey of the season with a 1st place finish. Ethan Sanchez from Murrieta Mesa High School was 2nd and Ryan Landis from Greak Oak High School took 3rd. 4th and 5th went to Tyler Thorp from Redlands Composite and Riley Sutton from Beaumont High School. When asked about his race Landis said “I felt the race went great since I’ve been training really preparing for the season. My favorite part of the race was the downhill through the canyon because it was pretty fun and it gave me time to recover. The challenge I faced was pretty much battling for second place on the second lap.” Nadaskai and Donnel on course – Photo by Motovation Sports Freshman Boys Conference C Philip Nadaskai from South Orange County Composite took control of the Freshman Boys C Conference with a win at Perris. He was followed by Levi Donnel from Tehachapi Composite Mountain Bike Team in 2nd and Evan Eisenhart from South Orange County Composite in 3rd. 4th place was taken by Independent Rider Levi Mason and 5th went to Lou Smith From Tehachapi Composite Mountain Bike Team. Nadaskai said that “after a typical long off season, coming into my first high school race was great. Last year I battled it out in Experienced Boys for the Middle School series for 1st and 2nd place, but coming into the High school series I had the motivation to win. Lake Perris was a good warm-up for the long 2017 race season that’s yet to come!” Eisenhart remarked “No mishaps. Fast course. Kinda liked the start because it was nice and wide with a lot of room to move around and it wasn’t a dead start after an extended waiting period.” He said his challenges where “only competitive. The sand was fine this year because the rain helped keep it packed down (comparing to what i heard of prior years).” The Freshman Girls Podium – Photo by Motovation Sports Freshman Girls In the Freshman Girls field Gabrielle Richardson from South Orange County Composite stepped up to wear the Leader Jersey for the first time this season with a 1st place finish. Sofia Hillman of Newbury Park High School came in at 2nd followed by her teammate Jordan Hurdle who took 3rd. Shelby Kawell from Yucaipa High School checked in at 4th and Brooke Wallasch from Crescenta Valley High School rounded out the podium in 5th. When asked about how she felt about the race Sofia said “I think that this race went very well. I was surprisingly calm before the start and I think that helped me to go as consistently hard as I did. My favorite part of the course was the very beginning of the downhill after the climb. This is partly because it was the first relief from the climb but also because it was fast, flows, and fun. The biggest challenge during the race was when Gabby Richardson dropped me at the beginning and disappeared. It was hard to find motivation to keep going because of how quickly she was gone.” Azzolin receives her Build and Ride badges at Beach to Boulders Beach to Boulders was the start of more than just the 2017 race series. For the first time ever, a student-athlete was awarded badges for the Teen Trail Corps program. Alexa Azzolin of Beaumont High School was awarded the BUILD and RIDE awards. The Teen Trail Corps is a new national strategic partnership between NICA and IMBA and sponsored by REI to directly incorporate youth in tomorrow’s future of trail stewardship. The idea was inspired by NICA and IMBA at the 2014 IMBA World Summit in Steamboat Springs where four students from three NICA Leagues attended the summit and conceptualized the program. It was officially launched in 2016. Teen Trail Corps mission sees young adults leading a movement encouraging and promoting trail advocacy, land stewardship, and courteous and respectful use of trails. Both NICA and IMBA hope the program can be one of the most important long term legacies we leave. The Teen Trail Corps program is open to any NICA student-athlete (middle or high school). Students complete projects toward earning four badges which are based on IMBA’s core values of SPEAK, BUILD, RESPECT, and RIDE. After earning all four badges students are awarded the TEEN TRAIL CAPTAIN award and the SoCal League gives them a custom McLeod trail tool. We expect the Teen Trail Captain award to gain in prestige over time and be a good boost to students on their way to college or careers. The SoCal League has long encouraged teams and riders to work with local trail groups to build and maintain legal trails and to advocate for trail access. This is simply an extension of that vision. We encourage parents and student-athletes to find out more and get involved at www.teentrailcorps.org! We will be giving awards earned during our awards ceremony at races all season. Upcoming Events Mar 4-5: Vail Lake Challenge at Vail Lake presented by Jenson USA Mar 25-26: Cruise the Keys at Keyesville presented by Haro Mountain Bikes Apr 8-9: Victory at Vail at Vail Lake presented by Jenson USA Apr 29-30: SoCal Finals at Tehachapi presented by Hyper Threads May 14:State Championships, Hellman Ranch, Petaluma, NorCal Full information available HERE The SoCal High School Cycling League was organized in 2008 to provide a well defined race season for high school student-athletes and to promote the formation of teams at public and private high schools. In 2014 that grew to include a middle school program designed to introduce middle school aged riders to the sport of mountain biking focused heavily on skills, fun, fitness, and responsibility with a taste of the competitive aspects of mountain biking. With the cooperation of local race promoters and our sponsors we produce a first class series of races in addition to providing training for coaches and riders. The League is working to make interscholastic racing the easiest way for youth to get involved in the challenging and exciting world of competitive cycling. NICA and the SoCal League exist by virtue of a range of fundraising activities, as well as generous donors, and sponsors including founding national sponsor Specialized Bicycle Components, Easton Foundations, SRAM, Trek Bicycles, and Shimano; major sponsors Kenda Tire, Bicycling, Clif Bar & Company, Giro, Podiumwear, and Quality Bicycle Parts; sponsors, Haro MTB, Hyper Threads, ICE Sportswear, Jax Bicycle Center, Primal, JensonUSA, Camelbak, GU, and Maxxis.