CANFIELD CRAMPON MOUNTAIN PEDAL TEST

January 12, 2017
CANFIELD CRAMPON MOUNTAIN PEDALS

m1canfieldLance and Chris Canfield, better known as the Canfield Brothers, had their first bike built in 1999. The bike was named the Big Fat Fatty Fat. It featured 12 inches of travel and a never before-seen suspension design. The two brothers were adrenaline junkies to say the least. Lance took his design to compete in the first four Red Bull Rampage events, while Chris traveled the globe racing World Cups.

Tech features:

The all-new Crampon Mountain pedals from Canfield Brothers feature 112×106-millimeter-wide platforms, sealed bearings, chromoly axles and a patented convex shape. According to Canfield, the all-new Crampon Mountain pedals are virtually maintenance-free and weigh a respectable 400 grams. They use 20 adjustable pins—10 on either side—to provide excellent grip and have a slim profile. In fact, the edges of these pedals are only 6 millimeters tall. The Crampon Mountains are available in 11 anodized colors and sell for $150.

Field test results:

Canfield Brothers’ Crampon Mountain pedals check all the boxes as far as what a good pair of flat pedals should have. The Crampon Mountain’s thin design not only keeps the pedal’s weight at a minimum, but it also helps prevent pedal strikes. Our testers appreciated the thin 6-millimeter edges in technical terrain and also found it made the pedals more aesthetically pleasing. The adjustable pins seemed to be placed in the right spots, offering maximum grip, and the patented convex shape provided a natural and comfortable connection for all the different styles of shoes we used. During our testing we never needed to service the pedals; however, riders using these pedals in muddy conditions might need to perform maintenance more often. The Crampon Mountain pedals have enough color options to please the pickiest of riders, and they provide a great ergonomic feel. Riders seeking a great pair of flat pedals should give the Crampon Mountains a spin.

Hits

• Bulletproof design

• Many color options

Misses

• None

