Catching Up With Madeline Bemis

You’ve become involved in a lot of endurance / marathon mountain bike events-what role did NICA play in taking you to this level of competition?

The way I see it, if it weren’t for NICA, there would be no SoCal League, and if it wasn’t for the SoCal League, there would be no Corona Composite – and if there was no Corona Composite, I would have never developed the passion I have for mountain biking!

I recall one of my coaches telling me that my races in the Freshman Girls category would be over 10 miles, and my jaw dropped. Then he said I should be doing 20 mile training rides, and I thought no way. Then a few weeks after, a couple team members and I were motivated by pizza to complete a 30 mile ride with a plethora of climbing. Afterward were all exhausted and completely toast. But over time longer rides became easier as my endurance improved.

The 10 mile NICA races went by fast, which gave me the confidence to keep pushing the limits. After season ended, my training partners and I would text each other on Fridays to come up with the biggest, gnarliest route to ride over the weekend. We usually ended up mounting our headlights at the crack of dawn Saturday morning, racing each other to the top of a climb to watch the sunrise, then riding all day; sometimes till sunset. The camaraderie of escaping into the mountains was magnetic, and it became a weekend ritual for me and my friends. These rides were a segway into the world of endurance racing, which I quickly found success in. These longer competitions had me falling in love with mountain biking all over again, and have helped me reach my full potential as an athlete.