City-Funded Pump Tracks Are Springing Up Everywhere

MIKE PENCE MADE IT HAPPEN

In 2015 the Griffin Bike Park was officially selected as an Indiana Bicentennial Legacy Project, with strong support from former Indiana governor and GOP vice president Mike Pence. Despite his hectic schedule, Pence attended the grand-opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting. With Secret Service and Homeland Security agents and bomb-sniffing dogs canvassing the area, Pence arrived with his motorcade and spoke to the crowd, commending the Griffins on raising an amazing model citizen in Sergeant Dale Griffin. After the ribbon-cutting, Pence, his lovely wife Karen and their security detail strapped on helmets, got on their bikes and rode the one-mile Basic Training Skills Loop, with Dona, Gene and Blake Griffin leading the way. It was a special moment to witness for sure—and one I will not soon forget.

Brian Lopes sets up his Intense 26-inch- wheeled Carbine for two days of testing the features of the Lake Cunningham Bike Park.

IT’S LOPES APPROVED!

Mountain Bike Hall of Famer Brian Lopes was a special guest at the event, bringing with him his international recognition and more than 40,000 Instagram followers. After live-streaming the grand opening ceremony on Facebook, Brian made the rounds, checking out the dirt-jump park, pump tracks and dual-slalom course, and laying down some sick lines and high-fiving the local kids. I think what was most inspiring to see was that everyone was having a good time, no matter their skill level or the quality of their bike. It was about the pure love of riding on two wheels. A highlight from the event was when a guy named Chuck, who lost an arm in a train accident, challenged Brian to a one-handed pump- track race. If you know Brian Lopes, he’s always up for a competition and will never show any mercy: “I’ll race you, but I’m not going to give you any breaks just because you only have one arm.”

Brian Lopes sends a backflip into the lake.