City-Funded Pump Tracks Are Springing Up Everywhere
A Tale of Two Bike Parks by Scott McClain
In a world where government officials have a reputation for restricting mountain bike access and limiting riding opportunities, there is a little company that stands for “realizing the potential of the global mountain biking movement.” According to its mission statement, it develops bike parks, trails and destination riding areas that promote economic development, environmental conservation and healthy active communities. That company is Hilride. The founder of Hilride, Nat Lopes, says, “Hilride provides consulting services to cities, counties and municipalities across the country in order to work with the local riding communities on the design, fundraising and development of bike parks and trail projects. Basically, we provide integrated master planning, design and development services from start to finish.”
Now, that may sound like a bunch of buzz words and catchy jargon, but if you knew all of the different projects that Hilride has been involved with, you would understand that they live out their mission statement. If you have ridden the Corral trails in South Lake Tahoe, the Stafford Lake Bike Park in Marin or the trail systems at Schweitzer Mountain Resort in Idaho—or you have a kid involved in the National Interscholastic Cycling Association—you are reaping the benefits of Hilride’s services. I recently joined Nat at the grand opening of the organization’s latest completed project, the Griffin Bike Park, in Terre Haute, Indiana.
As Governor Pence addressed the crowd, he closed with a standing ovation for the Griffin family.
THE GRIFFIN BIKE PARK PROJECT
—TERRA HAUTE, INDIANA
Founded on the four core values of freedom, family, friendship and community, the Griffin Bike Park is a powerful story of transforming a family’s tragic loss into a legacy for an entire community. Sergeant Dale R. Griffin gave his life on October 27th, 2009, while serving in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Dale and his family were avid mountain bikers, and riding together was one of the last things they did before Dale shipped out. The family, including Dona and Gene, Dale’s mother and father, and his two brothers, Clint and Blake, have played a vital role in organizing the Friends of Griffin Bike Park group and leading a huge volunteer effort that has included more than 1200 individual volunteers contributing more than 16,000 hours of blood, sweat and tears, as well as 1.6 million dollars of in-kind donations, services and cash sponsorships.
Ribbon-cutting-ceremony opening of the Griffin Bike Park, with former Indiana Governor and GOP vice president Mike Pence and his wife Karen, flanked by Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Kara Kish, and friends of Griffin Bike Park volunteers Rich Moore, Klaine Tanner, the Griffin Family and other dignitaries.
Friends of Griffin Bike Park volunteers pack in the berms on the dual-slalom course.
The 300-acre Griffin Bike Park is a project of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department under the leadership of Superintendent Kara Kish. Unlike many other areas in the country, where access is being limited and mountain bikers are being shut out of recreational opportunities, Kara and the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department have been instrumental in making this project happen, providing both leadership and oversight for the Friends group. Kish said, “This is the largest volunteer project in our department’s history and a tremendous example of public/private partnership. We would not have succeeded without partnering with a design firm like Hilride that has experience working collaboratively with the land managers, volunteer groups, corporate sponsors and construction partners needed to get the park open and provide a vision for future maintenance and operations.”
Nearly 100 racers registered for the first cross-country race at the park the day after the grand-opening ceremony.
WHAT’S THERE TO RIDE?
The Griffin Bike Park maintains a military theme as part of its tribute, with the main, 7-acre hub named the Landing Zone. There is a Basic Training Skills Park and a Global Command trail system with a custom designed Night Vision signage system. Optional technical trails featured throughout the 20-plus-mile purpose-built trail system promote more advanced riding, and there is even a 200-foot floating water trail with one of the only legally sanctioned lake jumps in the country in the Land, Air and Water Training Park.
Indiana Governor and GOP vice presidential candidate Mike Pence and wife Karen flanked by members of the Griffin family—Blake, Clint, Dona and Gene Griffin.
MIKE PENCE MADE IT HAPPEN
In 2015 the Griffin Bike Park was officially selected as an Indiana Bicentennial Legacy Project, with strong support from former Indiana governor and GOP vice president Mike Pence. Despite his hectic schedule, Pence attended the grand-opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting. With Secret Service and Homeland Security agents and bomb-sniffing dogs canvassing the area, Pence arrived with his motorcade and spoke to the crowd, commending the Griffins on raising an amazing model citizen in Sergeant Dale Griffin. After the ribbon-cutting, Pence, his lovely wife Karen and their security detail strapped on helmets, got on their bikes and rode the one-mile Basic Training Skills Loop, with Dona, Gene and Blake Griffin leading the way. It was a special moment to witness for sure—and one I will not soon forget.
Brian Lopes sets up his Intense 26-inch- wheeled Carbine for two days of testing the features of the Lake Cunningham Bike Park.
IT’S LOPES APPROVED!
Mountain Bike Hall of Famer Brian Lopes was a special guest at the event, bringing with him his international recognition and more than 40,000 Instagram followers. After live-streaming the grand opening ceremony on Facebook, Brian made the rounds, checking out the dirt-jump park, pump tracks and dual-slalom course, and laying down some sick lines and high-fiving the local kids. I think what was most inspiring to see was that everyone was having a good time, no matter their skill level or the quality of their bike. It was about the pure love of riding on two wheels. A highlight from the event was when a guy named Chuck, who lost an arm in a train accident, challenged Brian to a one-handed pump- track race. If you know Brian Lopes, he’s always up for a competition and will never show any mercy: “I’ll race you, but I’m not going to give you any breaks just because you only have one arm.”
Brian Lopes sends a backflip into the lake.
After getting edged out at the line, Chuck said, “I slowed it down a bit. I didn’t want to embarrass the four-time world champion.” Good times for sure.
Here’s where the tale of two parks comes into play: While the Indiana Project was a great example of a DIY grassroots effort, the Lake Cunningham Bike Park is a by-the-book, public-bid, general-contractor constructed project. The best part, in my opinion, is that Hilride is flexible enough to make both styles work.
THE LAKE CUNNINGHAM BIKE PARK PROJECT
—SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA
The City of San Jose’s 270-acre Lake Cunningham Regional Park is best known for housing the Raging Waters theme park and the Lake Cunningham Skate Park, which, at 68,000 square feet, is the largest skate park in California. On any given weekend you will find dozens of BMX enthusiasts riding through the concrete playground. In early 2017, those BMXers will be joined by hundreds of dirt riders at the new Lake Cunningham Bike Park.
Brian showing Nat the entrance changes that were needed for the first berm off the drop-in gate on the slalom course.
BAY AREA SHRED CENTER
The new bike park has been the dream of local enthusiasts, shop owners and park staff for almost 10 years. Back in 2010, the original meetings were held by then-City of San Jose Parks Director Steve Hammack. Steve brought his passion and previous experience of working with the Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation Department to San Jose. Steve, along with shop owners like Lars Thomsen from Trail Head Cyclery and James Lucas from Calmar Cycles, as well as industry leaders like Bob Fox from Fox Racing Inc., worked with the Parks and Recreation Department heads to get their support for this bicycle dreamland in the city of San Jose. The initial step was to bring in Randy Spangler and the IMBA Trail Solutions team to come up with a conceptual trail and bike park design. In the summer of 2012, the study was completed and featured a design that would utilize the park’s undeveloped hillsides for riding zones, including pump tracks, dirt jumps, slopestyle and slalom courses.
In the fall of 2012 many community meetings were held to review the conceptual plan submitted by IMBA. The park staff listened to a lot of valuable feedback from local cycling enthusiasts in these meetings. There was overwhelming support for the project and for the city to see this project through to completion. Steve Hammack then worked with the city of San Jose’s Public Works Department to put out a request for a proposal for the design of the new bike park. The winning design bidder was a local design dream team that included Verde Design, Wormhoudt SkateParks and Hilride Progression Development Group. Together, this design team had more than 50 years of experience designing action-sports facilities all around the country. The design team took the city’s recommendations, the IMBA conceptual plan and the community feedback, and created a functional park that the city could operate and maintain at the highest level. The designs were completed in the summer of 2015 and featured beginner-through-advanced pump tracks, an eight-pack of dirt jumps, a dual-slalom track, medium and large freeride zones, a drop zone, and skills trails.
WHAT’S THERE TO RIDE?
Lopes shows how it’s done on the slalom track in San Jose.
Based on the completed bike park design, the city’s Public Works Department opened up the bidding process in the fall of 2015 for construction bids on the 5-acre park. The construction contract was then executed in January of 2016. Wormhoudt and Hilride would play a key role in the next 12 months of the construction period. The two companies worked as construction consultants to oversee every piece of the park was built correctly and to the highest of standards. Each day Zach Wormhoudt or Nat Lopes from Hilride were on site, working hand in hand with the construction team and the Public Works inspector to place features, sculpt dirt, and test each feature for the all-important “flow factor.”
THE PROS SHRED HERE TOO!
Brian on the XL jump line.
Hillride is responsible for organizing and bringing out test riders from the industry. Brian Lopes brings more than 30 years of racing experience to the table. Hilride worked closely with Brian on site for three days, riding the dual-slalom track. The track was then marked up and changed based on the feedback Brian was able to provide. Berm turns were tweaked to ensure riders could keep their speed, and the final straightaway was diversified to create more riding options. In addition to Lopes, Hilride also brought in Tyler “T-Mac” McCaul. McCaul tested the 18 features on the slopestyle course and the dirt jumps, which ranged from 3-feet high and 6 feet in length to 8-feet high and 20 feet in length. T-Mac is known for helping to build the infamous Post Office jumps in Aptos, California. Now with the Post Office jumps permanently torn down, Tyler needs a new place to call home. McCaul lent his years of jumping experience to tweak the landing pads and take-off lip angles to ensure flowing jump jams for years to come.
Brian Lopes pumps speed through the table-top feature on the pro pump track.
READY TO RIDE!
The city of San Jose plans to operate the bike park seven days a week, year round. Programs for all ages will include beginner-through-advanced riding skills classes, monthly jump jams, dual-slalom and pump- track races, summer camps, trail-building and maintenance programs, private rentals, seasonal special events and much more. The real call to action here isn’t to fly out to one of these destinations to show your support for the growth of bike parks, but to get involved in your community. I have personally seen the success of these types of parks and what they can provide for the youth of our cities. And, you know what? It’s not just kids who want these facilities. I jumped on a bike to ride the features and enjoyed them as well. I can honestly say I saw people of all ages—from 5 to 50— enjoying the park in Indiana, and I am really looking forward to the grand opening of the Lake Cunningham Park in 2017. So, the last thing to do is to thank Hilride for fulfilling its mission in the cycling community. Thanks, Hilride, you guys rock!
____________________________________