Cold-Weather Riding Tips

The Bearded Rider

Grow a beard if you can. It will keep your face warmer—really.

Keep It Dry

Moisture management is another key to maintaining body heat on longer rides in the cold. If it is below freezing and you won’t get rained on, barrier layers will hold in too much perspiration. You are better off adding additional breathable, thermal layers if you plan to be sweating. If barrier layers are a must, being conservative about how much you sweat is important. Also, limit your exposure time. It is very difficult to stay warm once you are wet.

Keep It Layered

Quality base layers that are form-fitting and have good wicking properties will definitely extend your comfort window in cold conditions. The worst thing you could wear would be a low-tech layer like a cotton T-shirt or sweatshirt. Instead, go for synthetic fabrics or wool, as they tend to keep the moisture away from your skin better.