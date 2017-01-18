FEEDBACK SPORTS TEAM EDITION TOOL KIT TEST

FEEDBACK SPORTS TEAM EDITION TOOL KIT
Feedback is best known for its award-winning repair stands and bike storage racks, both of which the MBA crew has had excellent luck with in the past. Feedback’s products may not be as glamorous as flashy new suspension components or drivetrain widgets, but they provide solutions to the problems all riders have. To complete its lineup of maintenance products, Feedback is now building tool kits. With our great experiences with all the other Feedback products in our garage, we simply had to see if these tools could become our go-to wrenches.
Tech Features:
Feedback’s tool kits are available in three different configurations, all with different numbers of tools. Each kit is specifically designed to meet the needs of home mechanics and professionals alike. The Team Edition tool kit tested here is the most complete kit and includes 19 tools with 25 functions. Each tool features professional-grade forged-steel components mated with molded file-tread grips. The tools come in a custom-made TPU nylon case that also mates to Feedback’s work stands for convenience. The tool kit includes extra spaces for customization and conveniently fits Feedback’s T-handle Allen wrenches for those who want a more complete setup. The T-Handle kit is available as a complete kit (as tested here) or as individual wrenches for those who don’t need the entire range of sizes. The Team Edition kit sells for $250, and the additional T-Handle set sells for $130. Both are available through any local bike shop or online from www.feedbacksports.com.
Field Test Results:
Most of the tools have a heavy-in-hand feel that a seasoned professional mechanic will appreciate. Moreover, the box they come in is even better, especially if you have a Feedback repair stand to go with the kit. It’s designed for the serious home mechanic, but most of the other kits we’ve tested deliver their tools in a makeshift tackle box rather than a dialed “briefcase” like this. The Team Edition delivers a dialed set of tools with the right mix that can fix nearly any issue a serious home mechanic would encounter, and the addition of the T-Handle set only sweetens the deal.
