Headline News
SNOWDAY ft. Neko Mulally, Dakotah Norton, & Sean Leader (January 11, 2017 9:29 am)
WTB Announces New Ranger 2.25 XC Tire (January 11, 2017 8:00 am)
FLY RACING WERX HELMET TEST (January 11, 2017 7:44 am)
Photo of the Day: Logan Binggeli at Fontana (January 11, 2017 1:42 am)
Red Bull’s Biggest Moments from 2016 (January 10, 2017 1:14 pm)

FLY RACING WERX HELMET TEST

January 11, 2017
Comments off
153 Views
Home Page, Home Page Product, New Products, Product Tests, Top Stories

FLY RACING WERX HELMET

It’s Crazy Light

flyFly Racing is one of the largest distributors of motocross gear on the planet and has made some aggressive moves into the mountain bike world in the last couple years. This summer Fly invited us up to Blackcomb, Whistler, British Columbia, to unveil its boldest creation—the Werx helmet. With the popularity of downhill racing growing, companies have responded with more capable bikes, better protection and more advanced helmets.

The Werx is the first premium full-face helmet from Fly and is claimed to be one of the lightest. After an epic day in Whistler and plenty of time shredding Snow Summit, our testers came away with a solid verdict.

Tech Info:

Fly wasn’t in a rush to put the Werx into production. The design process took over two years, and there were various prototypes and multiple changes involved. The finished product comes in at a very impressive 950 grams (with MIPS liner) and uses a full carbon fiber shell and construction. The Werx was designed to allow plenty of airflow in a protected lightweight package.

The shell uses 18 intake vents and six rear vents to funnel air through effectively. Fly uses anodized aluminum covers on the vents to help keep the overall weight down. To help with the airflow, the brow of the Werx is slightly raised. The lower part of the shell is raised to allow riders plenty of clearance for neck braces.

In case of an emergency, the cheek pads are removable and can be swapped out for different thicknesses to help dial in the fit. Fly did design the Werx with the ability to run a microphone in an integrated port in the chin bar. The Werx retails for $450 and is available in six colors.

On the slopes:

Aside from protection, fit is arguably the most important aspect of a helmet, and the Werx fits exceptionally well. The shell was snug, but our testers’ heads didn’t feel like watermelons in vises, and the removable cheek pads allowed us to fine-tune the fit with thinner pads. The ventilation of the Werx is good—crazy good. There were times when our test riders felt like they were wearing a trail helmet as opposed to a burly full-face helmet. The airflow was so efficient that our testers found themselves leaving the helmet on riding the chairlift up the mountain.

The shell was designed to work with various neck braces, and we didn’t have any issues with mobility using a few different brands of braces. Our goggles stayed snugly in place with the subtle channels Fly designed into the shell and were easy to pop into place. While we liked the ability to swap out the cheek pads to dial in the fit, the retention system was a little finicky. Once the pads were clipped in place, we didn’t have any issues with them moving around or coming out at unwanted moments.

Hits

• Incredibly lightweight

• Excellent breathability

• Snug fit

Misses

• None

 THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO GET MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION

Mountain Bike Action is a monthly magazine devoted to all things mountain biking (yes, that’s 12 times a year because we never take a month off of mountain biking). It has been around since 1986 and we’re still having fun. Start a subscription by clicking here or calling (800) 767-0345.

Available from the Apple Newsstand for reading on your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.

Subscribe Here

Contact us via email at mbaction@hi-torque.com
____________________________________

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
Post Views: 163
Tags

Related Article

screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-9-53-41-am

WTB Announces New Ranger 2.25 XC Tire

Jan 11, 2017Comments off167 Views

Chosen by top athletes at the 2016 XC World Championships, we’re now delivering Ranger 2.25 to the masses. With its proven versatility across various conditions and terrain, we’re ensuring no race course must...

_t7o9480

Photo of the Day: Logan Bin...

 Logan missed the first race of the season at

Jan 11, 2017
screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-1-11-25-pm

Red Bull’s Biggest Mo...

► Watch the best athletes on two wheels on

Jan 10, 2017
allcolors

Shred and Slytech Sign Pro ...

PARK CITY, Utah – January 10, 2016 – Shred and Slytech are proud to

Jan 10, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssinstagram

Share Us

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
    Recent Posts
    wirth

    For What It’s Wirth R...

    Love That Guy

    Jan 02, 2017
    Screen shot 2016-06-24 at 10.57.18 AM

    Greg Minnaar Saves A Banana Sl...

    Because the trail is dark

    Jun 24, 2016
    MULEfüt 50SL RIMS Proven oversized rim performance with SUNringlé lightweight durability • The same durability that’s synonymous with the SUNringlé name. • 6061 Series Alloy. • Premium Matte Black sand blasted finish. • Optimized lightening holes for reduced. weight. Currently the lightest aluminum rim on the market. • 27.5+ and 29+.

    Hayes/Manitou Launches New Ded...

      Post Views: 242

    Apr 16, 2015
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 2014
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 2014
    Popular Posts
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 201417520 Views
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 201416641 Views
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 201414780 Views
    ask_enduro.jpg

    Which of these aggressive trai...

    2013 Trek Remedy 9.9 2013

    Dec 23, 201214304 Views
    Screen Shot 2014-06-21 at 8.00.41 PM

    Tire Tips From Kenda

    Pretty great tips from Kenda

    Jun 21, 201412540 Views
    Contact Form
    Fields marked with an * are required

    HI-TORQUE Related Sites

    Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.