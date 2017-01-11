FLY RACING WERX HELMET TEST

FLY RACING WERX HELMET
It’s Crazy Light
Fly Racing is one of the largest distributors of motocross gear on the planet and has made some aggressive moves into the mountain bike world in the last couple years. This summer Fly invited us up to Blackcomb, Whistler, British Columbia, to unveil its boldest creation—the Werx helmet. With the popularity of downhill racing growing, companies have responded with more capable bikes, better protection and more advanced helmets.
The Werx is the first premium full-face helmet from Fly and is claimed to be one of the lightest. After an epic day in Whistler and plenty of time shredding Snow Summit, our testers came away with a solid verdict.
Tech Info:
Fly wasn’t in a rush to put the Werx into production. The design process took over two years, and there were various prototypes and multiple changes involved. The finished product comes in at a very impressive 950 grams (with MIPS liner) and uses a full carbon fiber shell and construction. The Werx was designed to allow plenty of airflow in a protected lightweight package.
The shell uses 18 intake vents and six rear vents to funnel air through effectively. Fly uses anodized aluminum covers on the vents to help keep the overall weight down. To help with the airflow, the brow of the Werx is slightly raised. The lower part of the shell is raised to allow riders plenty of clearance for neck braces.
In case of an emergency, the cheek pads are removable and can be swapped out for different thicknesses to help dial in the fit. Fly did design the Werx with the ability to run a microphone in an integrated port in the chin bar. The Werx retails for $450 and is available in six colors.
On the slopes:
Aside from protection, fit is arguably the most important aspect of a helmet, and the Werx fits exceptionally well. The shell was snug, but our testers’ heads didn’t feel like watermelons in vises, and the removable cheek pads allowed us to fine-tune the fit with thinner pads. The ventilation of the Werx is good—crazy good. There were times when our test riders felt like they were wearing a trail helmet as opposed to a burly full-face helmet. The airflow was so efficient that our testers found themselves leaving the helmet on riding the chairlift up the mountain.
The shell was designed to work with various neck braces, and we didn’t have any issues with mobility using a few different brands of braces. Our goggles stayed snugly in place with the subtle channels Fly designed into the shell and were easy to pop into place. While we liked the ability to swap out the cheek pads to dial in the fit, the retention system was a little finicky. Once the pads were clipped in place, we didn’t have any issues with them moving around or coming out at unwanted moments.
Hits
• Incredibly lightweight
• Excellent breathability
• Snug fit
Misses
• None
