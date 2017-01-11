FLY RACING WERX HELMET TEST

The Werx is the first premium full-face helmet from Fly and is claimed to be one of the lightest. After an epic day in Whistler and plenty of time shredding Snow Summit, our testers came away with a solid verdict.

Tech Info:

Fly wasn’t in a rush to put the Werx into production. The design process took over two years, and there were various prototypes and multiple changes involved. The finished product comes in at a very impressive 950 grams (with MIPS liner) and uses a full carbon fiber shell and construction. The Werx was designed to allow plenty of airflow in a protected lightweight package.

The shell uses 18 intake vents and six rear vents to funnel air through effectively. Fly uses anodized aluminum covers on the vents to help keep the overall weight down. To help with the airflow, the brow of the Werx is slightly raised. The lower part of the shell is raised to allow riders plenty of clearance for neck braces.

In case of an emergency, the cheek pads are removable and can be swapped out for different thicknesses to help dial in the fit. Fly did design the Werx with the ability to run a microphone in an integrated port in the chin bar. The Werx retails for $450 and is available in six colors.