For What It’s Wirth – The Worst Bike Advice I’ve Ever Received

1. If you coat your SPD pedals in Crisco, it will lubricate them and keep dirt out.

Not only will this attract more dirt than literally anything we can think of, caking this cooking spread on your pedals won’t do a great job of lubricating them. It’s just going to make a mess. I received this advice when I was 16 years old and working in a shop, and one of my coworkers mentioned he read it in MBA. I have never believed that and still haven’t found the article he was talking about.

2. If you fill your shock pump with fork oil, it will be like giving your fork an oil change every time you pump it up.

I read this in an online forum years ago when working for a suspension company. First off, I don’t even think it would work and would probably explode in an oily mess. Shock pumps are not designed to be “oil injectors.” Not to mention the fact that adding oil isn’t the same as changing it, so even if it did physically work, you wouldn’t be doing your suspension any favors.

3. Removing the knobs on your shock allows you to clean under them better.

It’s true you can get into those nooks and crannies better with the knobs removed; doing this unleashes the several-hundred-psi nitrogen charge that makes your damper work. This will render the shock useless until you send it back to the factory for a rebuild. Better to break out the Q-Tips for this kind of detailed cleaning.