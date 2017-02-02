Headline News

For What It’s Wirth – The Worst Bike Advice I’ve Ever Received

February 2, 2017
For What It’s Wirth

The Worst Bike Advice I’ve Ever Received

by Mike Wirth

Mountain bikers as a whole are very nice people who are willing to help out there fellow riders. We do it here at Mountain Bike Action every single month with solid advice that comes from the best experts in the business. Unfortunately, there are still many riders out there who spread false information on topics they know nothing about, as evidenced by these actual pieces of advice I have been given over the years. Some of them are funny, while others are downright dangerous. Please, for this month, don’t take my advice.

Wirth_2_171. If you coat your SPD pedals in Crisco, it will lubricate them and keep dirt out.

Not only will this attract more dirt than literally anything we can think of, caking this cooking spread on your pedals won’t do a great job of lubricating them. It’s just going to make a mess. I received this advice when I was 16 years old and working in a shop, and one of my coworkers mentioned he read it in MBA. I have never believed that and still haven’t found the article he was talking about.

2. If you fill your shock pump with fork oil, it will be like giving your fork an oil change every time you pump it up.

I read this in an online forum years ago when working for a suspension company. First off, I don’t even think it would work and would probably explode in an oily mess. Shock pumps are not designed to be “oil injectors.” Not to mention the fact that adding oil isn’t the same as changing it, so even if it did physically work, you wouldn’t be doing your suspension any favors.

3. Removing the knobs on your shock allows you to clean under them better.

It’s true you can get into those nooks and crannies better with the knobs removed; doing this unleashes the several-hundred-psi nitrogen charge that makes your damper work. This will render the shock useless until you send it back to the factory for a rebuild. Better to break out the Q-Tips for this kind of detailed cleaning.

4. Water makes a great chain lube in a pinch.

A friend told me this on a night ride that turned into a very late night, because after he “lubed his chain” with water, the chain broke. It kept the chain quiet and probably had little to do with the actual breaking, but it was the mark of a guy who simply didn’t take care of his bike and made the entire group pay the price.

5. Running your tires backwards will make them climb better.

Tires are seriously engineered parts of the bike. The guys who design them aren’t simply throwing knobs on there. They are shaping each cornering and braking knob with a specific purpose in mind. Anybody who tells you he’s “trying it out for better climbing” probably installed the tire backwards and didn’t realize it until the wheel was back on the bike. Then he decided to be lazy and just leave it that way with a made-up story about how he’s so smart for “trying it backwards.”

6. Always carbo-load before a ride, and avoid drinking too much water, because water is heavy.

Carbo-loading never worked for me, but some people still swear by it. I’d rather take the appropriate amount of food for the ride I’m on. The whole “don’t take water because it’s heavy” goes against everything I’ve experienced as a rider. A long ride without enough water is a miserable one, and if you’ve filled your belly with fettuccine alfredo on top of that, you will find yourself puking off the side of the trail.

7. For cold rides, you should always stuff pieces of flannel or other fabric in your shorts to keep warm.

There are too many great cold-weather riding clothes available to justify making your own.

8. Always set your suspension with zero sag so you’re not “wasting the travel.”

Sag is the reason your suspension works. That “negative travel” is what allows your wheels to track the terrain and keep you in control, not to mention the fact that a bike set up with no sag will never get to the bottom of the travel, so you’re wasting it anyway. Also, air shocks and forks will destroy themselves when set up too firm.

9. Always ask if you can watch a bike shop mechanic do your repair so you don’t have to pay him next time.

This will irritate any good mechanic, because you’re asking him to put himself out of a job. Pay for the expertise the same way you pay for an expensive meal made by a chef at a restaurant and don’t expect to look over his shoulder in the kitchen.

10. Every bolt on a downhill bike should be extra tight, because it could rattle loose on those rough trails.

Bolts on DH bikes require the same torque as the bolts on any other bike. These numbers are determined by the size of the bolt, the material it’s made from and other factors. Follow the torque ratings, or suffer from broken bolts and stripped threads.

11. Never wash your bike, because it’s more “hard-core” to ride a dirty one.

A clean bike shows you care about what you ride. That layer of dirt doesn’t make it more “hard-core” at all. Have you ever seen a top pro start a race on a bike covered in mud? I didn’t think so.

12. When learning to dirt jump or “freeride,” be sure to buy one of those extreme Red Bull-style videos. Then, go imitate it on your local trails.

One day, I had a customer come into a shop where I worked. He bought a $600 mountain bike and a copy of the newest “New World Disorder” video. I thought nothing of it, until he came back about three days later with a broken collarbone and a story about how he’d watched the movie, and the last thing he remembered was going out in the backyard with a shovel to build a dirt jump. His bike was totaled, his face was busted up, and he had to sell his bike back to the shop to help pay for his shoulder surgery. Don’t try to imitate the things you see the pros do. Heck, I can’t even do many of the things we show here in the magazine.

____________________________________

