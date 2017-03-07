FOR WHAT IT’S WIRTH – When I’m Elected President…

Let me save you from writing the hate mail before you even start pounding your keyboard in a fit of anger. This is not a political rant. We have way too much of that being pumped down our throats on a daily basis from the rest of the media world. Mountain Bike Action is not the place to talk politics, and it never will be. In fact, the trails are typically my sanctuary, as I’m sure they are for many riders, away from the bombardment of news stories that invade our everyday lives. While out on a ride recently, I began to wonder, what would the president do for mountain bikers in a truly utopian society? These are a few of the things I came up with.

STANDARD IS NOT STANDARD EXECUTIVE ACTION

Arbitrary “standards” like new wheel sizes, axle spacing and bottom bracket types will be declared illegal unless voters agree on them. Any company that makes anything like 28.2-inch or 26.4 super-fatty bikes will be issued a citation. Every election cycle voters will have the opportunity to offer up a new standard, but not anytime before, so riders don’t get stuck with a new bike that’s outdated before it even leaves the bike shop.

RIDING SKILLS CONSERVATION INITIATIVE

Kids will be issued a balance kick bike at an early age that they can use for two years or until they outgrow it and can graduate to a geared bike, whichever happens first. BMX bikes will also be subsidized for youngsters, since it seems like the most skilled riders always come from a BMX background.

LEAVE NO TIRE FLAT DECREE

Goat-head plants will be relocated, and tubeless tire conversions will be subsidized. By eradicating this vile weed from our trails and providing everyone with sealant-fueled tubeless setups, we should be able to all but eliminate flat tires.