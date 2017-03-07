FOR WHAT IT’S WIRTH
When I’m Elected President…
by Mike Wirth
Let me save you from writing the hate mail before you even start pounding your keyboard in a fit of anger. This is not a political rant. We have way too much of that being pumped down our throats on a daily basis from the rest of the media world. Mountain Bike Action is not the place to talk politics, and it never will be. In fact, the trails are typically my sanctuary, as I’m sure they are for many riders, away from the bombardment of news stories that invade our everyday lives. While out on a ride recently, I began to wonder, what would the president do for mountain bikers in a truly utopian society? These are a few of the things I came up with.
STANDARD IS NOT STANDARD EXECUTIVE ACTION
Arbitrary “standards” like new wheel sizes, axle spacing and bottom bracket types will be declared illegal unless voters agree on them. Any company that makes anything like 28.2-inch or 26.4 super-fatty bikes will be issued a citation. Every election cycle voters will have the opportunity to offer up a new standard, but not anytime before, so riders don’t get stuck with a new bike that’s outdated before it even leaves the bike shop.
RIDING SKILLS CONSERVATION INITIATIVE
Kids will be issued a balance kick bike at an early age that they can use for two years or until they outgrow it and can graduate to a geared bike, whichever happens first. BMX bikes will also be subsidized for youngsters, since it seems like the most skilled riders always come from a BMX background.
LEAVE NO TIRE FLAT DECREE
Goat-head plants will be relocated, and tubeless tire conversions will be subsidized. By eradicating this vile weed from our trails and providing everyone with sealant-fueled tubeless setups, we should be able to all but eliminate flat tires.
NO BIKE SHALL BE WASTED
Any bike left to rot hanging from a hook in the garage will be confiscated. Every bike deserves to be ridden. Unused bikes would be donated to a worthy cause like Trips for Kids or the NICA high school league to ensure no bike is wasted.
STUDY THE FACTS TO FIND THE TRUTH
We will fund studies to determine if mountain bikes are as destructive to trails as equestrians or any other trail-user group. My hunch is there will be no evidence of this, and it will take away one of the main arguments used to limit mountain bike access to trails.
RAD TRAIL PRESERVATION ACT
We will protect the technical sections of trail from being sanitized by those who can’t ride them. This act would make it illegal to remove rocks, roots and everything that makes mountain biking on a good trail fun. It would also prohibit the creation of cheater Strava lines that short- cut the fun stuff.
THE FRONT DERAILLEUR EXPERIMENT
We will explore the possibility of making front derailleurs illegal. It’s true that multi-ring drivetrains still offer the best gear range; however, single-ring systems are steadily improving, making it harder to defend the extra complexity and clutter of front derailleurs. All we need to do is make them illegal so that all bikes will come with a single-ring setup that works well.
SUSPENSION SETTINGS MATTER INITIATIVE
All suspension products will be required to come with sag gradients, Autosag or recommended settings for all riders. This is to prevent riders from having to ride with a subpar setup simply because they don’t have the knowledge to set it up properly.
NO KID LEFT BEHIND THE PELOTON ACT
Basic bike maintenance will become required curriculum for all middle school kids. Every kid should know how to fix a flat tire, adjust a derailleur and torque a bolt without stripping it.
RIDING IS GOOD FOR WORK MORALE INITIATIVE
Because it’s better than casual Friday, where you only get to wear jeans and a Hawaiian shirt to work. Every employer will let his or her employees leave early on Friday afternoons to shred trails. If you don’t want to, fine. Stay at your desk until 5 o’clock.
PUNISH THE TRAIL WRECKERS LAW
Trail closures due to muddy conditions will be enforced, and violators will be punished with hefty fines and loss of riding privileges. Mountain bikers who choose to go out and destroy trails by riding in the mud and leaving ruts will pay the price, as will equestrians who do the same thing with horse hoof marks that make a trail virtually unusable.
CHANGE IN GOVERNMENT VOICE
Public service announcements will change. They will go from the virtually useless ones we have now to things like, “Have you checked your tire pressure lately?” or “When was the last time you replaced your helmet?”
MY PERSONAL KICKBACK
The White House will get an awesome pump track in the backyard, because, why not? Obama got a basketball court; I’m getting a pump track. Of course, none of this will ever happen, and much of it is quite unrealistic. These are simply the musings of a rider who was looking to escape the daily barrage of news stories. Now, I’ll get back to work and look forward to the next time I get to let my mind drift out in the woods. If you have any other laws you’d like to see passed when I become president, you can send your ideas to me at mikew@hi-torque.com.
