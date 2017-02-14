FOX FLOAT 34 RHYTHM FORK TEST

Tech Info:

The Rhythm fork is new for 2017 and is designed for riders who want the performance Fox is known for without the price tag that typically goes along with it. Compared to the Performance and Factory versions, the Rhythm has a completely different 6000-series aluminum upper chassis with 34-millimeter stanchions but shares the same air spring as its higher-end brethren. This fork is only available as original equipment on new bikes for now; however, Fox says if there were enough demand from riders for the lower-priced option, it would be easy for them to offer it aftermarket for around $500.

The Rhythm’s Grip damper is a closed-cartridge system (like that of the FIT4) that keeps the air and oil separate but in a less expensive package. The Grip and FIT4 dampers are similar in concept but completely different internally. To keep the air and oil separate, the FIT4 damper is vacuum-bled, while the Grip cartridge has a small purge port that allows excess oil to flow during bottom-out but doesn’t have to be vacuum-bled during manufacturing. There are two versions of the Grip: one offers three adjustment levels and the other offers an open or firm setting like what comes stock on the Rhythm. The Performance-level forks get the three-position damper for a slight increase in price. The Rhythm does use a red-anodized rebound knob on the bottom of the lower leg and allows 22 clicks of adjustment. Our test fork was set up for 29-inch wheels and had 130 millimeters of travel. The Rhythm is coming stock on trailbikes with 29- and 27.5-inch wheels.

On the Trail: