GIRO SWITCHBLADE MIPS HELMET TEST

The Giro Switchblade is a two-in-one helmet that features a full-downhill safety certification, with or without the chin bar, and a MIPS liner for additional safety. The entire helmet weighs 975 grams and has 20 vents, as well as Wind Tunnel cheek pads for added ventilation. The helmet uses a Roc Loc adjustment dial on the back of the helmet and a D-ring-style strap to ensure a perfect fit. The Switchblade also features Hydrophilic padding and an antimicrobial, X-Static lining to help keep the helmet dry and smelling fresh. Last but not least, the helmet’s visor can be pushed up to allow room for goggles and comes with a spare visor with a built-in POV camera mount. The Switchblade is sold in six different colors and three different sizes for $250.

Our testers took their Switchblade helmets and their long-travel bikes and headed out for some rowdy enduro trails. We removed our chin bars for the first climb and managed to find room to stuff them into our packs. With the chin bar removed, the helmet retained a lit- tle more heat than a traditional trail helmet due to the added coverage and the cheek pads resting against the sides of the face. The large vents and open face did, however, make the Switchblade much more bearable on the climbs than a full-face helmet would have been. As we approached the top, we reinstalled our chin bars while our helmets were still on our heads. This was a little tricky at first, but became second nature after we did it a half-dozen times. Once the chin bars were attached and the goggles came down, it was game time. We didn’t get much of a chance to crash-test the chin bar, mostly due to a lack of volunteers, but with a MIPS liner and a full-downhill helmet certification, we were sure that our heads would be well protected. On mellower trails, we sometimes didn’t even bother putting the chin bar on, since the helmet without a chin bar offers plenty of coverage. Some trail riders might find the Switchblade a bit of overkill due to its added bulk and lack of breathability compared to a regular helmet, but enduro racers or riders with a raw need for speed will find the Switchblade is a great tool for the job.

