GIRO SWITCHBLADE MIPS HELMET TEST

GIRO SWITCHBLADE MIPS HELMET
Purpose-Built Enduro Race Helmet
The all-new Switchblade is in some ways a reintroduction of the removable chin-bar helmet Giro made back in 1998; however, the two helmets really don’t have much in common other than their names. The original Switchblade was built around a cross-country-style helmet with a clip-on chin bar. The newly released Switchblade is built around a fully certified downhill helmet that has been opened up for better breathability. Giro believes the Switchblade will be the ultimate helmet for enduro racers who seek downhill protection for descents and trail-helmet performance on the way back up. The Switchblade without its chin bar closely resembles a motorcycle trials helmet, covering a rider’s ears but exposing most of his face, giving him better airflow at slower climbing speeds than a traditional full-face helmet would. When the chin bar is reattached, the rider is ready to go full enduro and blast down the mountain.
Tech Features:
The Giro Switchblade is a two-in-one helmet that features a full-downhill safety certification, with or without the chin bar, and a MIPS liner for additional safety. The entire helmet weighs 975 grams and has 20 vents, as well as Wind Tunnel cheek pads for added ventilation. The helmet uses a Roc Loc adjustment dial on the back of the helmet and a D-ring-style strap to ensure a perfect fit. The Switchblade also features Hydrophilic padding and an antimicrobial, X-Static lining to help keep the helmet dry and smelling fresh. Last but not least, the helmet’s visor can be pushed up to allow room for goggles and comes with a spare visor with a built-in POV camera mount. The Switchblade is sold in six different colors and three different sizes for $250.
Field Test Results:
Our testers took their Switchblade helmets and their long-travel bikes and headed out for some rowdy enduro trails. We removed our chin bars for the first climb and managed to find room to stuff them into our packs. With the chin bar removed, the helmet retained a lit- tle more heat than a traditional trail helmet due to the added coverage and the cheek pads resting against the sides of the face. The large vents and open face did, however, make the Switchblade much more bearable on the climbs than a full-face helmet would have been. As we approached the top, we reinstalled our chin bars while our helmets were still on our heads. This was a little tricky at first, but became second nature after we did it a half-dozen times. Once the chin bars were attached and the goggles came down, it was game time. We didn’t get much of a chance to crash-test the chin bar, mostly due to a lack of volunteers, but with a MIPS liner and a full-downhill helmet certification, we were sure that our heads would be well protected. On mellower trails, we sometimes didn’t even bother putting the chin bar on, since the helmet without a chin bar offers plenty of coverage. Some trail riders might find the Switchblade a bit of overkill due to its added bulk and lack of breathability compared to a regular helmet, but enduro racers or riders with a raw need for speed will find the Switchblade is a great tool for the job.
Hits
• Looks and feels like a proper downhill helmet
Misses
• Retains more heat than the average trail helmet
• Chin bar takes up a lot of room in your pack
