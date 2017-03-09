Headline News
Screen Shot 2017-03-08 at 11.57.59 AM

Just In – E13 Dropperpost!

March 9, 2017
We recently got in the new TRS+ dropperpost from e13 to put through the paces. There have been no shortage of new dropperposts the last year, all of which claiming to be reliable, but the price tags can be steep. Enter the TRS+ with a retail price of $280 and strong claims on reliability.

Screen Shot 2017-03-08 at 11.57.23 AM

The TRS+ is available in 125 and 150mm travel options with 4 preset drop increments (including 0). Our tester is the 150mm travel with stops at 125-75-0mm. This post has a completely mechanical design and can be serviced by any savvy at-home mechanic or bike shop.

Screen Shot 2017-03-08 at 11.57.48 AM

Droppers are only as good as their levers, and the TRS+ lever is pretty interesting. The lever sits on left side of the bars like a shifter and is MatchMakerX compatible. The thumb has a layer of grip tape and the throw is adjustable.

Screen Shot 2017-03-08 at 11.57.59 AM

Installing the post was straight forward, and dialing in the throw of the lever was fairly simple. The actuation of the post is pretty smooth, with zero delay from pulling the cable to the post dropping.

Screen Shot 2017-03-08 at 11.58.25 AM

The TRS+ has a competitive price tag, but is there a catch? Only time will tell. Check out our July issue for a full review and final thoughts.

Screen Shot 2017-03-08 at 11.59.12 AM

