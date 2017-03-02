RockShox Launches New Super Deluxe Coil

SUPER DELUXE COIL
IN 2016 ROCKSHOX REVOLUTIONIZED REAR SHOCKS’ DESIGN WITH DELUXE AND SUPER DELUXE
THE REVOLUTION CONTINUES WITH SUPER DELUXE COIL
“LEAN BACK AND HANG ON”
COIL FOR ALL
Super Deluxe allowed us to ditch old design constraints, and simply focus on building the best possible rear shock. And with that old thinking no longer holding us back, we began to wonder why coil-shock performance had to be limited to purely downhill and enduro applications and why there should be any pedaling compromise associated with a coil shock.
NO OPTION SPARED
In the words of a famous enduro racer, “Lean back and hang on,” because the all-new Super Deluxe Coil brings the consistency and feel of a coil sprung shock to trail and enduro bikes, and the benefits of metric design to downhill bikes. And with remote-lockout options, riders can capitalize on pedaling power anywhere, not just on fireroads.
SAG GRADIENTS – COIL SETUP
All Super Deluxe Coil models feature sag gradients printed on the shaft to facilitate the correct setup.
Steel springs will be available from RockShox in 50 lbs increments from 250 to 650, depending on length.
SUPER DELUXE COIL RCT
Solid Threshold adjustment for pedaling performance, low speed compression adjustment to fine tune the ride to any trail and condition, the unmistakable feel of a coil spring and RockShox’s Super Deluxe design. A unique blend that’s now a reality, to push the benefits of coil shocks to bold new places.
Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)
THINGS TO REMEMBER
- Native metric design
- Consistent, coil-spring performance
- Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound
- Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.
FEATURES AND BENEFITS
- External rebound damping adjustment
- 2-position threshold adjustment (Open/Pedal) with low speed compression adjustment in Open mode
- Steel springs available in 50lbs increments from 350lbs to 650lbs (depending on length)
USAGE
- TR
- EN
TECHNOLOGIES
- COUNTER MEASURE™
- Rapid Recovery™
- Sag Gradients™
- METRIC SIZING™
SUPER DELUXE COIL RT REMOTE
Remote rear shocks are no longer reserved to the XC elites – and Super Deluxe Coil RT Remote has already proven it with its 2016 EWS title with Cecile Ravanel. Riders can conserve energy and accelerate faster by switching to the “Threshold” mode, and click back into “Open” for full shredding capabilities.
Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)
REMOTE NAMING CONVENTION
Applies to all RockShox metric rear shocks
IN: remote cable runs towards shock
OUT: remote cable runs away from shock
THINGS TO REMEMBER
- Native metric design
- Consistent, coil-spring performance
- Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound
- Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.
FEATURES AND BENEFITS
- External rebound damping adjustment
- 2-position, remote-operated threshold adjustment (Open/Pedal) via OneLoc remote
- In and Out cable routing
- Steel springs available in 50lbs increments from 350lbs to 650lbs (depending on length)
USAGE
- TR
- EN
TECHNOLOGIES
- COUNTER MEASURE™
- Rapid Recovery™
- Sag Gradients™
- METRIC SIZING™
- ONELOC™
SUPER DELUXE COIL RC WORLD CUP
RockShox metric rear shock technology meets downhill World Cup racing – a shock designed for the new breed of downhill bikes, ultra-capable and light as never before. No-compromise damping, with precise low speed compression and rebound adjustments to dial in a podium-worthy ride.
Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)
THINGS TO REMEMBER
- Native metric design
- Consistent, coil-spring performance
- Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound
- Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.
FEATURES AND BENEFITS
- External rebound damping adjustment
- Low speed compression adjustment
- Metric Vivid replacement
- Steel springs available in 50lbs increments from 350lbs to 650lbs (depending on length)
USAGE
- GR
TECHNOLOGIES
- COUNTER MEASURE™
- Rapid Recovery™
- Sag Gradients™
- METRIC SIZING™
SUPER DELUXE COIL R
No-nonsense performance for all coil-worthy applications, from the latest breed of trail and enduro bikes to downhill and park rigs that leave room in the budget for a season pass at the local hill. All the benefits of the Super Deluxe Coil package in a shock that’s as easy to understand as it is fun to ride.
Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)
THINGS TO REMEMBER
- Native metric design
- Consistent, coil-spring performance
- Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound
- Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.
FEATURES AND BENEFITS
- External rebound damping adjustment
- Metric Kage replacement
- Steel springs available in 50lbs increments from 350lbs to 650lbs (depending on length)
USAGE
- TR
- EN
- GR
TECHNOLOGIES
- COUNTER MEASURE™
- Rapid Recovery™
- Sag Gradients™
- METRIC SIZING™
SUPER DELUXE UPDATES
STROKE INDICATOR
All MY18 Super Deluxe and Deluxe models feature a full stroke indicator on the damper body, to facilitate proper setup by confirming that you are using the full travel of your shock.
NEW OPTIONS, MORE GREATNESS
- NEW Super Deluxe RCT
- NEW Super Deluxe RT Remote
- NEW Super Deluxe RC World Cup
- New stealth graphics on Super Deluxe RC3
- New stealth graphics and additional stroke options for Super Deluxe R
SUPER DELUXE RCT
Solid Threshold adjustment for pedaling performance, low speed compression adjustment to fine tune the ride to any trail and condition, and the proven performance of RockShox’s revolutionary Super Deluxe rear shock in a package that’s ready to tackle any challenge.
Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)
THINGS TO REMEMBER
- Native metric design
- Simple, effective air volume tuning system
- Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound
- Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.
FEATURES AND BENEFITS
- External rebound damping adjustment
- 2-position threshold adjustment (Open/Pedal) with low speed compression adjustment in Open mode
USAGE
- TR
- EN
TECHNOLOGIES
- COUNTER MEASURE™
- Rapid Recovery™
- Sag Gradients™
- METRIC SIZING™
- SOLO AIR™
- DEBONAIR™
SUPER DELUXE RT REMOTE
Remote rear shocks are no longer reserved to the XC elites – and Super Deluxe RT Remote has already proven it with its 2016 EWS performance under the likes of Jerome Clementz and Cecile Ravanel. Riders can conserve energy and accelerate faster by switching to the “Threshold” mode, and click back into “Open” for full shredding capabilities.
Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)
THINGS TO REMEMBER
- Native metric design
- Simple, effective air volume tuning system
- Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound
- Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.
FEATURES AND BENEFITS
- External rebound damping adjustment
- 2-position, remote-operated threshold adjustment (Open/Pedal) via OneLoc remote
- In and Out cable routing
USAGE
- XC
- TR
TECHNOLOGIES
- COUNTER MEASURE™
- Rapid Recovery™
- Sag Gradients™
- METRIC SIZING™
- ONELOC™
- SOLO AIR™
- DEBONAIR™
SUPER DELUXE RC WORLD CUP
RockShox metric rear shock technology meets downhill World Cup racing – a shock designed for the new breed of downhill bikes, ultra-capable and light as never before. No-compromise damping, with precise compression and rebound adjustments to dial in a podium-worthy ride – with the precise ride tuning abilities of an air spring.
Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)
THINGS TO REMEMBER
- Native metric design
- Simple, effective air volume tuning system
- Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound
- Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.
FEATURES AND BENEFITS
- External rebound damping adjustment
- Low speed compression adjustment
- Metric Vivid Air replacement
USAGE
- GR
TECHNOLOGIES
- COUNTER MEASURE™
- Rapid Recovery™
- Sag Gradients™
- METRIC SIZING™
- SOLO AIR™
- DEBONAIR™
SUPER DELUXE RC3
- New stealth graphics
SUPER DELUXE R
- New stealth graphics
- Additional stroke lengths (up to 75mm) to replace Vivid Air for metric bikes
DELUXE UPDATES
METRIC GOES REMOTE
- NEW Deluxe RL Remote
- New stealth graphics for Deluxe RT3, RT, RL and R
DELUXE RL REMOTE
The efficiency of an Open/Lock remote switch meets the benefits of RockShox’s metric shock design. The ultra-low activation force required to operate Deluxe RL Remote via the OneLoc remote means that riders can access the efficiency of the Lock position more often.
Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)
THINGS TO REMEMBER
- Native metric design
- Simple, effective air volume tuning system
- Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound
- Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.
FEATURES AND BENEFITS
- External rebound damping adjustment
- 2-position, remote-operated threshold adjustment (Open/Lock) via OneLoc remote
- In and Out cable routing
USAGE
- TR
- EN
TECHNOLOGIES
- COUNTER MEASURE™
- Rapid Recovery™
- Sag Gradients™
- METRIC SIZING™
- ONELOC™
- SOLO AIR™
- DEBONAIR™
NEW STEALTH GRAPHICS
- Deluxe RT3
- Deluxe RL
- Deluxe RT
- Deluxe R