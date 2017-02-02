Headline News
Screen Shot 2017-02-01 at 1.10.09 PM

Canyon Announces Move to USA

February 2, 2017
Comments off
104 Views
Home Page Slideshow, Top Stories

One of the world’s top innovative companies, Germany’s Canyon Bicycles GmbH has today announced continued progress in their launch of direct-to-consumer sales in the United States. Beginning in Q3 of 2017, U.S. riders will be able to purchase Canyon’s German-designed and engineered road bikes, mountain bikes, and triathlon bikes for direct delivery to their home or office in the United States.

Screen Shot 2017-02-01 at 1.10.09 PM

“Canyon has been selling the world’s best engineered and most innovative bicycles direct to consumers for years, and we quickly demonstrated in Germany, throughout Europe and beyond, that our riders can expect the highest level of service and quality when buying online,” stated Canyon Founder & CEO, Roman Arnold. Arnold began in the industry over 30 years ago and has progressed from importing parts, to running a retail business, to establishing the Canyon brand in 2002 and selling online in 2003. “2008 was the first year international sales surpassed German sales and our brand has continued to grow strongly across the globe ever since. For us, entering the U.S. marks the next big step for Canyon.”

Screen Shot 2017-02-01 at 1.10.02 PM

“For many years, we have heard from riders wanting Canyon to come to the U.S. so they can have access to the same award-winning bikes ridden by top professionals across a range of disciplines,” said Frank Aldorf, Canyon Chief Brand Officer. “We are pleased to announce that we will be able to share the Canyon experience in the United States, with direct sales of our bikes beginning in Q3 of this year.”

Screen Shot 2017-02-01 at 1.09.34 PM

Canyon has secured a warehouse facility in Southern California, and is in the process of choosing a location for management operations and dedicated U.S. customer service. Key staff have been hired, with other positions in the process of being filled. Continuing updates and event announcements can be found at the dedicated U.S. website online at www.canyon.com.

Screen Shot 2017-02-01 at 1.09.54 PM

Canyon has always been at the forefront of engineering, design, and setting the highest quality standards in the industry. The Canyon R&D Department is currently made up of some 50 engineers, designers, product managers and quality controllers. Strength in these areas truly sets Canyon apart as a brand, with innovation and expertise as the top priorities in all processes, from research, to design, to production, to delivery. Canyon also rely on the world’s top professionals in every discipline as integral parts of the R&D process. Teams and athletes include CANYON//SRAM Racing, Movistar Team with Giro and Vuelta winner P. 02 Nairo Quintana, Team Katusha–Alpecin with ITT World Champion Tony Martin, Ironman Triathlon World Champion Jan Frodeno, Leadville 100 Course Record holder Alban Lakata, and the recently announced Canyon Factory Downhill Team, lead up by Troy Brosnan.

Screen Shot 2017-02-01 at 1.09.47 PM

“It is incredibly rewarding to work with such driven competitors like Troy who is new to the Canyon family. The first time he raced on the Sender CF in Australia, he won,” said Aldorf. “But what’s even more important is to remember why we work with riders like him in the first place: we remain continually focused on our goal of democratizing performance – that means making bikes available to consumers who previously could not attain such a high level of innovation, engineering, and quality.”

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
Post Views: 116

Related Article

Screen Shot 2017-02-02 at 3.13.33 PM

Bike Check: Danny MacAskill’s Santa Cru...

Feb 02, 2017Comments off125 Views

Danny MacAskill shows us around his Santa Cruz 5010 CC mountain bike which he used in the making of Wee Day out. Take an inside look at...

Wirth_2_17

For What It’s Wirth &...

Advice or Bogus Info

Feb 02, 2017
IMGL7615loganfont

Photo of the Day: Logan Bin...

Logan Binggeli is fast. We’ll see how Logan does in

Feb 02, 2017
prd cvr 4

Products For $100 and Under...

Top Shelf Products For A Great Price

Feb 01, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssinstagram

Share Us

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
    Recent Posts
    Screen shot 2016-06-24 at 10.57.18 AM

    Greg Minnaar Saves A Banana Sl...

    Because the trail is dark

    Jun 24, 2016
    MULEfüt 50SL RIMS Proven oversized rim performance with SUNringlé lightweight durability • The same durability that’s synonymous with the SUNringlé name. • 6061 Series Alloy. • Premium Matte Black sand blasted finish. • Optimized lightening holes for reduced. weight. Currently the lightest aluminum rim on the market. • 27.5+ and 29+.

    Hayes/Manitou Launches New Ded...

      Post Views: 779

    Apr 16, 2015
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 2014
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 2014
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 2014
    Popular Posts
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 201417941 Views
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 201417257 Views
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 201415360 Views
    ask_enduro.jpg

    Which of these aggressive trai...

    2013 Trek Remedy 9.9 2013

    Dec 23, 201214883 Views
    Screen Shot 2014-06-21 at 8.00.41 PM

    Tire Tips From Kenda

    Pretty great tips from Kenda

    Jun 21, 201412860 Views
    Contact Form
    Fields marked with an * are required

    HI-TORQUE Related Sites

    Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.