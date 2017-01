Red Bull’s Biggest Moments from 2016

► Watch the best athletes on two wheels on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/BikeCH

When we started out back on our journey through 2016 Aaron Gwin was set to climb aboard a bike which had never even raced a UCI World Cup before and Danny Hart had still never won one. We were wondering if anyone would be able to beat Rachel Atherton and what, if any, changes were going to be made to Red Bull Rampage.