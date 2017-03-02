RockShox Launches New Super Deluxe Coil

SUPER DELUXE COIL

IN 2016 ROCKSHOX REVOLUTIONIZED REAR SHOCKS’ DESIGN WITH DELUXE AND SUPER DELUXE

THE REVOLUTION CONTINUES WITH SUPER DELUXE COIL

“LEAN BACK AND HANG ON”

COIL FOR ALL

Super Deluxe allowed us to ditch old design constraints, and simply focus on building the best possible rear shock. And with that old thinking no longer holding us back, we began to wonder why coil-shock performance had to be limited to purely downhill and enduro applications and why there should be any pedaling compromise associated with a coil shock.

NO OPTION SPARED

In the words of a famous enduro racer, “Lean back and hang on,” because the all-new Super Deluxe Coil brings the consistency and feel of a coil sprung shock to trail and enduro bikes, and the benefits of metric design to downhill bikes. And with remote-lockout options, riders can capitalize on pedaling power anywhere, not just on fireroads.

SAG GRADIENTS – COIL SETUP

All Super Deluxe Coil models feature sag gradients printed on the shaft to facilitate the correct setup.

Steel springs will be available from RockShox in 50 lbs increments from 250 to 650, depending on length.

SUPER DELUXE COIL RCT

Solid Threshold adjustment for pedaling performance, low speed compression adjustment to fine tune the ride to any trail and condition, the unmistakable feel of a coil spring and RockShox’s Super Deluxe design. A unique blend that’s now a reality, to push the benefits of coil shocks to bold new places.

Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)

THINGS TO REMEMBER

Native metric design

Consistent, coil-spring performance

Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound

Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

External rebound damping adjustment

2-position threshold adjustment (Open/Pedal) with low speed compression adjustment in Open mode

Steel springs available in 50lbs increments from 350lbs to 650lbs (depending on length)

USAGE

TR

EN

TECHNOLOGIES

COUNTER MEASURE™

Rapid Recovery™

Sag Gradients™

METRIC SIZING™

SUPER DELUXE COIL RT REMOTE

Remote rear shocks are no longer reserved to the XC elites – and Super Deluxe Coil RT Remote has already proven it with its 2016 EWS title with Cecile Ravanel. Riders can conserve energy and accelerate faster by switching to the “Threshold” mode, and click back into “Open” for full shredding capabilities.

Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)

REMOTE NAMING CONVENTION

Applies to all RockShox metric rear shocks

IN: remote cable runs towards shock

OUT: remote cable runs away from shock

THINGS TO REMEMBER

Native metric design

Consistent, coil-spring performance

Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound

Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

External rebound damping adjustment

2-position, remote-operated threshold adjustment (Open/Pedal) via OneLoc remote

In and Out cable routing

Steel springs available in 50lbs increments from 350lbs to 650lbs (depending on length)

USAGE

TR

EN

TECHNOLOGIES

COUNTER MEASURE™

Rapid Recovery™

Sag Gradients™

METRIC SIZING™

ONELOC™

SUPER DELUXE COIL RC WORLD CUP

RockShox metric rear shock technology meets downhill World Cup racing – a shock designed for the new breed of downhill bikes, ultra-capable and light as never before. No-compromise damping, with precise low speed compression and rebound adjustments to dial in a podium-worthy ride.

Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)

THINGS TO REMEMBER

Native metric design

Consistent, coil-spring performance

Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound

Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

External rebound damping adjustment

Low speed compression adjustment

Metric Vivid replacement

Steel springs available in 50lbs increments from 350lbs to 650lbs (depending on length)

USAGE

GR

TECHNOLOGIES

COUNTER MEASURE™

Rapid Recovery™

Sag Gradients™

METRIC SIZING™

SUPER DELUXE COIL R

No-nonsense performance for all coil-worthy applications, from the latest breed of trail and enduro bikes to downhill and park rigs that leave room in the budget for a season pass at the local hill. All the benefits of the Super Deluxe Coil package in a shock that’s as easy to understand as it is fun to ride.

Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)

THINGS TO REMEMBER

Native metric design

Consistent, coil-spring performance

Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound

Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

External rebound damping adjustment

Metric Kage replacement

Steel springs available in 50lbs increments from 350lbs to 650lbs (depending on length)

USAGE

TR

EN

GR

TECHNOLOGIES

COUNTER MEASURE™

Rapid Recovery™

Sag Gradients™

METRIC SIZING™

SUPER DELUXE UPDATES

STROKE INDICATOR

All MY18 Super Deluxe and Deluxe models feature a full stroke indicator on the damper body, to facilitate proper setup by confirming that you are using the full travel of your shock.

NEW OPTIONS, MORE GREATNESS

NEW Super Deluxe RCT

NEW Super Deluxe RT Remote

NEW Super Deluxe RC World Cup

New stealth graphics on Super Deluxe RC3

New stealth graphics and additional stroke options for Super Deluxe R

SUPER DELUXE RCT

Solid Threshold adjustment for pedaling performance, low speed compression adjustment to fine tune the ride to any trail and condition, and the proven performance of RockShox’s revolutionary Super Deluxe rear shock in a package that’s ready to tackle any challenge.

Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)

THINGS TO REMEMBER

Native metric design

Simple, effective air volume tuning system

Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound

Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

External rebound damping adjustment

2-position threshold adjustment (Open/Pedal) with low speed compression adjustment in Open mode

USAGE

TR

EN

TECHNOLOGIES

COUNTER MEASURE™

Rapid Recovery™

Sag Gradients™

METRIC SIZING™

SOLO AIR™

DEBONAIR™

SUPER DELUXE RT REMOTE

Remote rear shocks are no longer reserved to the XC elites – and Super Deluxe RT Remote has already proven it with its 2016 EWS performance under the likes of Jerome Clementz and Cecile Ravanel. Riders can conserve energy and accelerate faster by switching to the “Threshold” mode, and click back into “Open” for full shredding capabilities.

Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)

THINGS TO REMEMBER

Native metric design

Simple, effective air volume tuning system

Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound

Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

External rebound damping adjustment

2-position, remote-operated threshold adjustment (Open/Pedal) via OneLoc remote

In and Out cable routing

USAGE

XC

TR

TECHNOLOGIES

COUNTER MEASURE™

Rapid Recovery™

Sag Gradients™

METRIC SIZING™

ONELOC™

SOLO AIR™

DEBONAIR™

SUPER DELUXE RC WORLD CUP

RockShox metric rear shock technology meets downhill World Cup racing – a shock designed for the new breed of downhill bikes, ultra-capable and light as never before. No-compromise damping, with precise compression and rebound adjustments to dial in a podium-worthy ride – with the precise ride tuning abilities of an air spring.

Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)

THINGS TO REMEMBER

Native metric design

Simple, effective air volume tuning system

Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound

Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

External rebound damping adjustment

Low speed compression adjustment

Metric Vivid Air replacement

USAGE

GR

TECHNOLOGIES

COUNTER MEASURE™

Rapid Recovery™

Sag Gradients™

METRIC SIZING™

SOLO AIR™

DEBONAIR™

SUPER DELUXE RC3

New stealth graphics

SUPER DELUXE R

New stealth graphics

Additional stroke lengths (up to 75mm) to replace Vivid Air for metric bikes





DELUXE UPDATES

METRIC GOES REMOTE

NEW Deluxe RL Remote

New stealth graphics for Deluxe RT3, RT, RL and R

DELUXE RL REMOTE

The efficiency of an Open/Lock remote switch meets the benefits of RockShox’s metric shock design. The ultra-low activation force required to operate Deluxe RL Remote via the OneLoc remote means that riders can access the efficiency of the Lock position more often.

Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)

THINGS TO REMEMBER

Native metric design

Simple, effective air volume tuning system

Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound

Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

External rebound damping adjustment

2-position, remote-operated threshold adjustment (Open/Lock) via OneLoc remote

In and Out cable routing

USAGE

TR

EN

TECHNOLOGIES

COUNTER MEASURE™

Rapid Recovery™

Sag Gradients™

METRIC SIZING™

ONELOC™

SOLO AIR™

DEBONAIR™

NEW STEALTH GRAPHICS