Headline News
Screen Shot 2017-03-01 at 2.48.25 PM

RockShox Launches New Super Deluxe Coil

March 2, 2017
Comments off
198 Views
Home Page News, Home Page Product, Home Page Slideshow, Top Stories

 

SUPER DELUXE COIL

 IN 2016 ROCKSHOX REVOLUTIONIZED REAR SHOCKS’ DESIGN WITH DELUXE AND SUPER DELUXE

THE REVOLUTION CONTINUES WITH SUPER DELUXE COIL

 “LEAN BACK AND HANG ON”

Screen Shot 2017-03-01 at 2.48.25 PM

COIL FOR ALL

Super Deluxe allowed us to ditch old design constraints, and simply focus on building the best possible rear shock. And with that old thinking no longer holding us back, we began to wonder why coil-shock performance had to be limited to purely downhill and enduro applications and why there should be any pedaling compromise associated with a coil shock.

NO OPTION SPARED

In the words of a famous enduro racer, “Lean back and hang on,” because the all-new Super Deluxe Coil brings the consistency and feel of a coil sprung shock to trail and enduro bikes, and the benefits of metric design to downhill bikes. And with remote-lockout options, riders can capitalize on pedaling power anywhere, not just on fireroads.

SAG GRADIENTS – COIL SETUP

All Super Deluxe Coil models feature sag gradients printed on the shaft to facilitate the correct setup.

Steel springs will be available from RockShox in 50 lbs increments from 250 to 650, depending on length.

Screen Shot 2017-03-01 at 2.51.12 PM

SUPER DELUXE COIL RCT

Solid Threshold adjustment for pedaling performance, low speed compression adjustment to fine tune the ride to any trail and condition, the unmistakable feel of a coil spring and RockShox’s Super Deluxe design. A unique blend that’s now a reality, to push the benefits of coil shocks to bold new places.

Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)

__

THINGS TO REMEMBER

  • Native metric design
  • Consistent, coil-spring performance
  • Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound
  • Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.

__

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

  • External rebound damping adjustment
  • 2-position threshold adjustment (Open/Pedal) with low speed compression adjustment in Open mode
  • Steel springs available in 50lbs increments from 350lbs to 650lbs (depending on length)

Screen Shot 2017-03-01 at 2.49.24 PM

__

USAGE

  • TR
  • EN

__

TECHNOLOGIES

  • COUNTER MEASURE™
  • Rapid Recovery™
  • Sag Gradients™
  • METRIC SIZING™

Screen Shot 2017-03-01 at 2.51.24 PM

SUPER DELUXE COIL RT REMOTE

Remote rear shocks are no longer reserved to the XC elites – and Super Deluxe Coil RT Remote has already proven it with its 2016 EWS title with Cecile Ravanel. Riders can conserve energy and accelerate faster by switching to the “Threshold” mode, and click back into “Open” for full shredding capabilities.

Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)

REMOTE NAMING CONVENTION

Applies to all RockShox metric rear shocks

IN: remote cable runs towards shock

OUT: remote cable runs away from shock

Screen Shot 2017-03-01 at 2.49.16 PM

__

THINGS TO REMEMBER

  • Native metric design
  • Consistent, coil-spring performance
  • Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound
  • Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.

__

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

  • External rebound damping adjustment
  • 2-position, remote-operated threshold adjustment (Open/Pedal) via OneLoc remote
  • In and Out cable routing
  • Steel springs available in 50lbs increments from 350lbs to 650lbs (depending on length)

__

USAGE

  • TR
  • EN

__

TECHNOLOGIES

  • COUNTER MEASURE™
  • Rapid Recovery™
  • Sag Gradients™
  • METRIC SIZING™
  • ONELOC™

Screen Shot 2017-03-01 at 2.51.12 PM

SUPER DELUXE COIL RC WORLD CUP

RockShox metric rear shock technology meets downhill World Cup racing – a shock designed for the new breed of downhill bikes, ultra-capable and light as never before. No-compromise damping, with precise low speed compression and rebound adjustments to dial in a podium-worthy ride.

Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)

__

THINGS TO REMEMBER

  • Native metric design
  • Consistent, coil-spring performance
  • Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound
  • Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.

__

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

  • External rebound damping adjustment
  • Low speed compression adjustment
  • Metric Vivid replacement
  • Steel springs available in 50lbs increments from 350lbs to 650lbs (depending on length)

__

USAGE

  • GR

Screen Shot 2017-03-01 at 2.49.09 PM

__

TECHNOLOGIES

  • COUNTER MEASURE™
  • Rapid Recovery™
  • Sag Gradients™
  • METRIC SIZING™

SUPER DELUXE COIL R

Screen Shot 2017-03-01 at 2.49.02 PM

No-nonsense performance for all coil-worthy applications, from the latest breed of trail and enduro bikes to downhill and park rigs that leave room in the budget for a season pass at the local hill. All the benefits of the Super Deluxe Coil package in a shock that’s as easy to understand as it is fun to ride.

Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)

__

THINGS TO REMEMBER

  • Native metric design
  • Consistent, coil-spring performance
  • Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound
  • Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.

__

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

  • External rebound damping adjustment
  • Metric Kage replacement
  • Steel springs available in 50lbs increments from 350lbs to 650lbs (depending on length)

Screen Shot 2017-03-01 at 2.48.42 PM

__

USAGE

  • TR
  • EN
  • GR

__

TECHNOLOGIES

  • COUNTER MEASURE™
  • Rapid Recovery™
  • Sag Gradients™
  • METRIC SIZING™

Screen Shot 2017-03-01 at 2.48.34 PM

SUPER DELUXE UPDATES

 

STROKE INDICATOR

All MY18 Super Deluxe and Deluxe models feature a full stroke indicator on the damper body, to facilitate proper setup by confirming that you are using the full travel of your shock.

NEW OPTIONS, MORE GREATNESS

  • NEW Super Deluxe RCT
  • NEW Super Deluxe RT Remote
  • NEW Super Deluxe RC World Cup
  • New stealth graphics on Super Deluxe RC3
  • New stealth graphics and additional stroke options for Super Deluxe R

Screen Shot 2017-03-01 at 2.50.41 PM

SUPER DELUXE RCT

Solid Threshold adjustment for pedaling performance, low speed compression adjustment to fine tune the ride to any trail and condition, and the proven performance of RockShox’s revolutionary Super Deluxe rear shock in a package that’s ready to tackle any challenge.

Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)

__

THINGS TO REMEMBER

  • Native metric design
  • Simple, effective air volume tuning system
  • Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound
  • Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.

__

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

  • External rebound damping adjustment
  • 2-position threshold adjustment (Open/Pedal) with low speed compression adjustment in Open mode

__

USAGE

  • TR
  • EN

__

TECHNOLOGIES

  • COUNTER MEASURE™
  • Rapid Recovery™
  • Sag Gradients™
  • METRIC SIZING™
  • SOLO AIR™
  • DEBONAIR™

 

SUPER DELUXE RT REMOTE

Screen Shot 2017-03-01 at 2.50.51 PM

Remote rear shocks are no longer reserved to the XC elites – and Super Deluxe RT Remote has already proven it with its 2016 EWS performance under the likes of Jerome Clementz and Cecile Ravanel. Riders can conserve energy and accelerate faster by switching to the “Threshold” mode, and click back into “Open” for full shredding capabilities.

Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)

__

THINGS TO REMEMBER

  • Native metric design
  • Simple, effective air volume tuning system
  • Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound
  • Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.

__

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

  • External rebound damping adjustment
  • 2-position, remote-operated threshold adjustment (Open/Pedal) via OneLoc remote
  • In and Out cable routing

__

USAGE

  • XC
  • TR

__

TECHNOLOGIES

  • COUNTER MEASURE™
  • Rapid Recovery™
  • Sag Gradients™
  • METRIC SIZING™
  • ONELOC™
  • SOLO AIR™
  • DEBONAIR™

 

SUPER DELUXE RC WORLD CUP

Screen Shot 2017-03-01 at 2.57.55 PM

RockShox metric rear shock technology meets downhill World Cup racing – a shock designed for the new breed of downhill bikes, ultra-capable and light as never before. No-compromise damping, with precise compression and rebound adjustments to dial in a podium-worthy ride – with the precise ride tuning abilities of an air spring.

Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)

__

THINGS TO REMEMBER

  • Native metric design
  • Simple, effective air volume tuning system
  • Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound
  • Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.

__

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

  • External rebound damping adjustment
  • Low speed compression adjustment
  • Metric Vivid Air replacement

__

USAGE

  • GR

__

TECHNOLOGIES

  • COUNTER MEASURE™
  • Rapid Recovery™
  • Sag Gradients™
  • METRIC SIZING™
  • SOLO AIR™
  • DEBONAIR™

 

SUPER DELUXE RC3

  • New stealth graphics

 

SUPER DELUXE R

  • New stealth graphics
  • Additional stroke lengths (up to 75mm) to replace Vivid Air for metric bikes

 


 

DELUXE UPDATES

METRIC GOES REMOTE

  • NEW Deluxe RL Remote
  • New stealth graphics for Deluxe RT3, RT, RL and R

 Screen Shot 2017-03-01 at 2.49.48 PM

DELUXE RL REMOTE

The efficiency of an Open/Lock remote switch meets the benefits of RockShox’s metric shock design. The ultra-low activation force required to operate Deluxe RL Remote via the OneLoc remote means that riders can access the efficiency of the Lock position more often.

Availability: OEM only (selected AM options to be announced)

__

THINGS TO REMEMBER

  • Native metric design
  • Simple, effective air volume tuning system
  • Independently tunable compression circuits/checked rebound
  • Mounting options: trunnion mount, bearing mount, Standard DU.

__

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

  • External rebound damping adjustment
  • 2-position, remote-operated threshold adjustment (Open/Lock) via OneLoc remote
  • In and Out cable routing

Screen Shot 2017-03-01 at 2.50.01 PM

__

USAGE

  • TR
  • EN

__

TECHNOLOGIES

  • COUNTER MEASURE™
  • Rapid Recovery™
  • Sag Gradients™
  • METRIC SIZING™
  • ONELOC™
  • SOLO AIR™
  • DEBONAIR™

NEW STEALTH GRAPHICS

  • Deluxe RT3
  • Deluxe RL
  • Deluxe RT
  • Deluxe R
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail

Related Article

IMG_6937

Photo of the Day: Mountain Biking in New York...

Mar 03, 2017Comments off40 Views

 Jeff Lenosky takes a spin around the IMBA-designed trail network that Jeff and his pals created in Highbridge Park, on the Island of Manhattan, in New York City. Photo:...

Screen shot 2017-03-02 at 12.37.18 PM

How To Service Shimano SPD ...

In this video, we’ll show you how to adjust

Mar 02, 2017
M2Kona10

Riding Kona’s 2017 Op...

Kona's Operators tame the Pacific Northwest

Mar 02, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-03-02 at 11.28.02 AM

Introducing Terraduro Mid

The Terraduro™ Mid takes the classic Terraduro platform and

Mar 02, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssinstagram

Share Us

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
    Recent Posts
    Screen shot 2016-06-24 at 10.57.18 AM

    Greg Minnaar Saves A Banana Sl...

    Because the trail is dark

    Jun 24, 2016
    MULEfüt 50SL RIMS Proven oversized rim performance with SUNringlé lightweight durability • The same durability that’s synonymous with the SUNringlé name. • 6061 Series Alloy. • Premium Matte Black sand blasted finish. • Optimized lightening holes for reduced. weight. Currently the lightest aluminum rim on the market. • 27.5+ and 29+.

    Hayes/Manitou Launches New Ded...

     

    Apr 16, 2015
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 2014
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 2014
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 2014
    Popular Posts
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 201418748 Views
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 201418034 Views
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 201415995 Views
    ask_enduro.jpg

    Which of these aggressive trai...

    2013 Trek Remedy 9.9 2013

    Dec 23, 201215599 Views
    Screen Shot 2014-06-21 at 8.00.41 PM

    Tire Tips From Kenda

    Pretty great tips from Kenda

    Jun 21, 201413297 Views
    Contact Form
    Fields marked with an * are required

    HI-TORQUE Related Sites

    Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.