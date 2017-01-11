WTB Announces New Ranger 2.25 XC Tire

Chosen by top athletes at the 2016 XC World Championships, we’re now delivering Ranger 2.25 to the masses. With its proven versatility across various conditions and terrain, we’re ensuring no race course must go without it.

The WTB Ranger 2.25 satisfies the mud-hungry needs of cross-country riders who demand unwavering traction regardless of race day conditions. Available in TCS Light/Fast Rolling and TCS Light/High Grip options, they provide numerous options for various setup preferences, terrain and conditions.

Both TCS versions of the 27.5-inch Ranger 2.25 have an MSRP of $67.95, while the 29-inch versions have an MSRP of $69.95. Order now to ensure you have stock of the WTB Ranger 2.25 tire when retailers start calling!