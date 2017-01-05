Headline News
screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-9-44-13-am

WTB Introduces 29+ Ranger Tire w/ Tough Casing

January 5, 2017
Comments off
431 Views
Home Page Product, Home Page Slideshow, Top Stories

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-9-44-40-am

When we introduced our Ranger 2.8/3.0 tires, we knew bikepackers would be using them to explore rugged singletrack in remote regions of the world. We weren’t aware they would become the tire of choice for REALLY getting out there in areas where the trail fights back and there’s no chance of calling home. There became an obvious need for a Ranger 29+ tire with the robust Enduro Casing of our TCS Tough tires. 

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-9-44-32-am

Weighing in at 1140 grams, we’ve never been so pleased to produce such a hefty tire. Bikepackers rejoice…there are now tubeless tires you can depend upon for those excessively long rides on unpredictable terrain. Senders rejoice…there are now tires capable of withstanding the unimaginable amounts of force your 29+ trail bike deals out in any given corner.

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-9-44-25-am

Available with an MSRP of $76.95, the WTB Ranger 29 x 3.0 TCS Tough/Fast Rolling tire is currently in stock and shipping from our California warehouse.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
Post Views: 456

Related Article

bruce-cvr-mba

Bruce Klein Joins The KHS Factory Race Team F...

Jan 07, 2017Comments off154 Views

One Of America's Rising Stars...

20170102ellsworth_lopes_deliverables_compressed_pub__g9y0848

Ellsworth Welcomes Brian Lo...

Poway, CA, January 7, 2017: Ellsworth Handcrafted Bicycles announced

Jan 07, 2017
imgl9628

Photo of the Day: Racing th...

 Spencer Rathkamp heads down a rocky trail with the freeway traffic in

Jan 07, 2017
cvr-1

GAERNE G GRAVITY SHOE ̵...

Today's Newest Products Are In

Jan 06, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssinstagram

Share Us

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
    Recent Posts
    wirth

    For What It’s Wirth R...

    Love That Guy

    Jan 02, 2017
    Screen shot 2016-06-24 at 10.57.18 AM

    Greg Minnaar Saves A Banana Sl...

    Because the trail is dark

    Jun 24, 2016
    MULEfüt 50SL RIMS Proven oversized rim performance with SUNringlé lightweight durability • The same durability that’s synonymous with the SUNringlé name. • 6061 Series Alloy. • Premium Matte Black sand blasted finish. • Optimized lightening holes for reduced. weight. Currently the lightest aluminum rim on the market. • 27.5+ and 29+.

    Hayes/Manitou Launches New Ded...

      Post Views: 186

    Apr 16, 2015
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 2014
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 2014
    Popular Posts
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 201417444 Views
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 201416538 Views
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 201414672 Views
    ask_enduro.jpg

    Which of these aggressive trai...

    2013 Trek Remedy 9.9 2013

    Dec 23, 201214139 Views
    Screen Shot 2014-06-21 at 8.00.41 PM

    Tire Tips From Kenda

    Pretty great tips from Kenda

    Jun 21, 201412474 Views
    Contact Form
    Fields marked with an * are required

    HI-TORQUE Related Sites

    Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.