WTB Introduces 29+ Ranger Tire w/ Tough Casing

When we introduced our Ranger 2.8/3.0 tires, we knew bikepackers would be using them to explore rugged singletrack in remote regions of the world. We weren’t aware they would become the tire of choice for REALLY getting out there in areas where the trail fights back and there’s no chance of calling home. There became an obvious need for a Ranger 29+ tire with the robust Enduro Casing of our TCS Tough tires.

Weighing in at 1140 grams, we’ve never been so pleased to produce such a hefty tire. Bikepackers rejoice…there are now tubeless tires you can depend upon for those excessively long rides on unpredictable terrain. Senders rejoice…there are now tires capable of withstanding the unimaginable amounts of force your 29+ trail bike deals out in any given corner.

Available with an MSRP of $76.95, the WTB Ranger 29 x 3.0 TCS Tough/Fast Rolling tire is currently in stock and shipping from our California warehouse.