Intense Launches New Tracer Carbon – Bike of the Year Just Got Better!

Intense proudly introduces the latest addition to its complete line up of carbon mountain bikes – the 2nd Generation carbon TRACER. Three years in the making, the new Tracer has big shoes to fill. Its predecessor was one of the brand’s most acclaimed, best-selling models to date and won the “Interbike Bike of the Year Award” in 2014.

For 2017, the new bike offers up a modern trail geometry, with longer reach for a more confidence-inspiring ride. The JS Tuned suspension “enduro link” has been developed and refined, offer longer links (including a carbon upper link) to optimize leverage curve, axle path and overall performance to make the Tracer an uncompromising enduro race machine.

“It’s on our short list of the enduro-style bikes that can truly do it all. When Intense started tinkering with the Tracer T275, we initially thought “how can they improve on this?” Well, they did. Our “Bike of the Year” from 2014 just got better.”

– Mike Wirth, Mountain Bike Action

The Tracer is available in five builds, and is also offered as a frame-only.



ELITE BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Carbon upper link / Sram X01 Eagle / Fabric Saddle / RoxkShox Reverb Stealth Seatpost / Sram Guide Brakes



PRO BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Carbon upper link / Sram X1, 11-speed / Fabric Saddle, RockShox Reverb Stealth Dropper Post / Sram Guide Brakes

EXPERT BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Alloy Upper Link / Shimano XT, 11 Speed / WTB Saddle / RockShox Reverb Dropper Post / Shimano XT Brakes

FOUNDATION BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Alloy upper link / RockSox Lyric RC 160mm fork / RockShox Monarch Plus RC3 rear shock / Shimano XT, 11-speed / WTB Saddle / Shimano XT Brakes

JS-Tuned Enduro Link Pivot System // Internal Cable Routing // Flakguard downtube protection