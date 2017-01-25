Headline News

Learn to Wheelie in 30 Days

January 25, 2017
Learn to Wheelie in 30 Days

It’s More Than Looking Cool

bruce bootleg 2Bruce Klein, aka “Stoke Master” throttle’s-it and does a high speed coaster wheelie to the next jump.

There are plenty of tricks you can learn on your bike, but a wheelie is near the top of everyone’s list. Our resident test rider, Spencer “Wheelie King” Rathkamp, is an expert when it comes to popping wheelies. Check out these steps to learn to wheelie.

1-Find a place to practice: Ideally, you want to choose a surface that is forgiving in the likely event that you have a minor crash. Dirt or grass are great options for softer crash pads but can be a little more difficult to control the bike with the front wheel off the ground.

Pro Tip: A slight uphill is ideal and makes it much easier to learn how to wheelie.

2-Drop your saddle: Slightly lower your saddle. This will help when popping the front wheel up and with finding the balance point.

3-Find the right gear: Everyone 3 does wheelies differently. We recommend a lighter gear to spin faster. This allows for easy adjustments once the front wheel is off the ground.

4-Find out what pedal you push hardest with: Practice doing a sprint from a standstill. The foot you first crank with will be the foot you first crank with in a wheelie as well.

5-Prep time: Get rolling at a slow speed, elbows up, with your fingers resting on the brake levers.

Wheelie4Pro Tip: Against most people’s beliefs, we have found good success in stopping the front wheel with the front brake as soon as the wheel leaves the ground. It may be a bit more twitchy, but you can master the manipulation of the bike faster, and, of course, practice!

Wheelie1Wheelie2Wheelie36-Downward push: In a quick snap, crank forward on the pedals, focusing on moving your sprint foot going down- wards. At the same time, lean your weight from over the handlebars to the back wheel. You shouldn’t have to pull up on the handlebars, because the pedal stroke will get the front wheel off the ground if done correctly.

7-Momentum: Keep the bike rolling and the front wheel in the air by continuing with a smooth pedal stroke. Try not to come to a stop.

8-Feather the brake: To ensure you don’t loop out (flip over back- wards), keep your finger on the rear brake while applying some pressure. It’s best to always have the rear brake slightly applied for consistency.

Wheelie59-Hips don’t lie: Once the balance point is found, keep that wheel up—not by pushing and pulling in your arms, but by shifting your hips from side to side and applying more pressure on the opposite side of the saddle towards the direction you want to go.

Pro Tip: For many people, standing up helps to get the front wheel up.

Wheelie610-Find the balance point: There is a sweet spot 10 between not being able to loft the front wheel and “looping out.” Finding this spot takes practice. Once you find that balance point, you’ll be able to use the pedals and brakes to stay there—and ride wheelies like a pro.

____________________________________

