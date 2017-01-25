Learn to Wheelie in 30 Days

There are plenty of tricks you can learn on your bike, but a wheelie is near the top of everyone’s list. Our resident test rider, Spencer “Wheelie King” Rathkamp, is an expert when it comes to popping wheelies. Check out these steps to learn to wheelie.

1-Find a place to practice: Ideally, you want to choose a surface that is forgiving in the likely event that you have a minor crash. Dirt or grass are great options for softer crash pads but can be a little more difficult to control the bike with the front wheel off the ground.

Pro Tip: A slight uphill is ideal and makes it much easier to learn how to wheelie.

2-Drop your saddle: Slightly lower your saddle. This will help when popping the front wheel up and with finding the balance point.