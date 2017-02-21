Learning Ninja Skills at Mulberry Gap

WHAT TO EXPECT

Lead instructors Richard La China and Randy Inglis are both IMBA-certified mountain bike instructors. Richard is a USAC-certified coach and professional mountain bike racer. Ryan Brown is the instructor assistant. There are typically eight camp participants. Kate Gates is the marketing director & events coordinator of Mulberry Gap Mountain Bike Get-A-Way.

WHY YOU SHOULD CONSIDER TRYING A LESSON

Without proper skills instruction, it’s easy to reach a plateau in your mountain biking. Ninja Mountain Performance camps and clinics give you a toolbox with the skills necessary to tackle technical trails with flow, confidence and commitment.

Learn where to look and how to position your body to ride smooth, fast and in control. Ninja Mountain Bike Performance progressions will prepare you to ride more technical terrain and handle switchbacks with confidence, ease and efficiency. The skills you’ll learn apply to any terrain, in any location and any condition—be it rocky backcountry trails or your local racecourse.

PARTICIPANT FEEDBACK

“The instructors were attentive and always helpful. After learning the fundamental and intermediate skills in the practice area, we hit the trails—and the training didn’t stop! Instructors would get to a technical portion of a trail and have us all stop so they could show us how to use the skills we just learned. The camp was worth every penny. I highly recommend it!”—Vic Dragone