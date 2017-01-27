Mammoth Kamikaze Bike Games Recap

Kamikaze Downhill Returns

The Kamikaze Downhill was the legendary race to win back in the ’80s and ’90s. It ushered in a new era in downhill racing. With speeds around 60 mph, riders put themselves and their machines to the ultimate test down the loose pumice of Mammoth Mountain. There was no other race like it. The corners were loose, the slopes unrelenting, and the speeds extremely high. The sheer attitude of Kamikaze ripples into the downhill races of today. The year 2013 saw the return of the legendary race at the Mammoth Mountain Kamikaze Bike Games. The event brought racers with varying skill levels from all over and proved to be a big hit, with its laid-back atmosphere, welcoming expo area and wide variety of race offerings. Despite how awesome last year’s events were, the 2016 Kamikaze Bike Games was even better, with a rad crew of veteran racers and riders, all of whom were gunning for the top spot on the podium. Heck, even if you weren’t on the racecourse during the event, there were still plenty of opportunities to head out and enjoy the best trails Mammoth Mountain has to offer.

In the end, the fastest man down the hill was Todd Snider aboard his Santa Cruz Bronson. This is Todd’s second Legends of the Kamikaze win in a row.

The Legends of the Kamikaze: The Legends race was a star-studded affair that featured some of the most iconic riders in the bike industry. The race was modified this year, featuring a two-stage race that some were calling the “enduro Kamikaze.”

The venue: Mammoth Mountain is home to hundreds of miles of singletrack, most of which is carved into the pumice rock that makes up the Mammoth Lakes wilderness area. The bike industry descended on the town for the week of festivities.

TLD electric bike Boogaloo: Mammoth hosted one of the first electric bike races (that we know of) in the U.S. at the Kamikaze Games. Before you pen the hate mail, take a look at how cool this course looks. It was designed by none other than Troy Lee himself. The race was invite only and included some of the most legendary riders in the business. Troy was on course, as were Toby Henderson (THE and Box Components), Nat Ross (Mountain Bike Hall of Famer), Mike Metzger (freestyle motocross legend turned mountain biker), Steve Blick (Oakley mastermind) and many more.

Close second: Logan Binggeli threw down a clean and fast run on his KHS. He sat in the Pro GRT hot seat until Warren was allowed to head back to the top of the hill for his re-run.

GRT winner: After a spoiled first run where Austin Warren was held up by a rider in front of him who was having mechanical issues, the officials allowed him a re-run. It ended up being the fastest run of the day. Austin Warren took home the top honors at this final round of the Pro GRT.

Rising Star: Bruce Klein conquers one run at a time as he climbs his way to the top. Bruce Klein has just signed on with the KHS Factory Team for 2017. “Stoked Like Bruce”. @bruce_klein

And in last place: Just to point a tandem down this mountain takes courage. They may not have been the fastest, but they were gutsy for even trying it.

