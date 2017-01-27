Headline News

Mammoth Kamikaze Bike Games Recap

January 27, 2017
Comments off
6 Views
Home Page, Home Page News, Top Stories

Mammoth Kamikaze Bike Games Recap

Kamikaze Downhill Returns

Kamikazi-Logo_FloatingThe Kamikaze Downhill was the legendary race to win back in the ’80s and ’90s. It ushered in a new era in downhill racing. With speeds around 60 mph, riders put themselves and their machines to the ultimate test down the loose pumice of Mammoth Mountain. There was no other race like it. The corners were loose, the slopes unrelenting, and the speeds extremely high. The sheer attitude of Kamikaze ripples into the downhill races of today. The year 2013 saw the return of the legendary race at the Mammoth Mountain Kamikaze Bike Games. The event brought racers with varying skill levels from all over and proved to be a big hit, with its laid-back atmosphere, welcoming expo area and wide variety of race offerings. Despite how awesome last year’s events were, the 2016 Kamikaze Bike Games was even better, with a rad crew of veteran racers and riders, all of whom were gunning for the top spot on the podium. Heck, even if you weren’t on the racecourse during the event, there were still plenty of opportunities to head out and enjoy the best trails Mammoth Mountain has to offer.

Kamikazi-2In the end, the fastest man down the hill was Todd Snider aboard his Santa Cruz Bronson. This is Todd’s second Legends of the Kamikaze win in a row.

Kamikazi-1The Legends of the Kamikaze: The Legends race was a star-studded affair that featured some of the most iconic riders in the bike industry. The race was modified this year, featuring a two-stage race that some were calling the “enduro Kamikaze.”

Kamikazi-0The venue: Mammoth Mountain is home to hundreds of miles of singletrack, most of which is carved into the pumice rock that makes up the Mammoth Lakes wilderness area. The bike industry descended on the town for the week of festivities.

Kamikazi-8TLD electric bike Boogaloo: Mammoth hosted one of the first electric bike races (that we know of) in the U.S. at the Kamikaze Games. Before you pen the hate mail, take a look at how cool this course looks. It was designed by none other than Troy Lee himself. The race was invite only and included some of the most legendary riders in the business. Troy was on course, as were Toby Henderson (THE and Box Components), Nat Ross (Mountain Bike Hall of Famer), Mike Metzger (freestyle motocross legend turned mountain biker), Steve Blick (Oakley mastermind) and many more.

Kamikazi-5Close second: Logan Binggeli threw down a clean and fast run on his KHS. He sat in the Pro GRT hot seat until Warren was allowed to head back to the top of the hill for his re-run.

Kamikazi-6

Kamikazi-4GRT winner: After a spoiled first run where Austin Warren was held up by a rider in front of him who was having mechanical issues, the officials allowed him a re-run. It ended up being the fastest run of the day. Austin Warren took home the top honors at this final round of the Pro GRT.

Kamikazi-7Rising Star: Bruce Klein conquers one run at a time as he climbs his way to the top. Bruce Klein has just signed on with the KHS Factory Team for 2017. “Stoked Like Bruce”. @bruce_klein

Kamikazi-3And in last place: Just to point a tandem down this mountain takes courage. They may not have been the fastest, but they were gutsy for even trying it.

Kamikazi-9

THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO GET MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION

Mountain Bike Action is a monthly magazine devoted to all things mountain biking (yes, that’s 12 times a year because we never take a month off of mountain biking). It has been around since 1986 and we’re still having fun. Start a subscription by clicking here or calling (800) 767-0345.

Available from the Apple Newsstand for reading on your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.

Subscribe Here

Contact us via email at mbaction@hi-torque.com
____________________________________

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
Post Views: 1
Tags

Related Article

IMGL5458

Photo of the Day: Threading the Needle

Jan 27, 2017Comments off2 Views

Doug Barnett weaves his way down a steep section of trail in Ventura County, California. Photo: JK/Mountain Bike Action Post Views: 2...

Screen Shot 2017-01-26 at 10.20.11 AM

Danny MacAskill Conquers Ki...

An epic recap of Danny MacAskill’s ascent and descent

Jan 26, 2017
prod cvr 4

New Products: Louis Garneau...

Just In! Today's Newest Products

Jan 26, 2017
IMGL8250apr4:2013

Photo of the Day: Bouncing ...

 Doug Barnett bounces over a rocky section of trail in Ventura

Jan 26, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssinstagram

Share Us

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
    Recent Posts
    wirth

    For What It’s Wirth R...

    Love That Guy

    Jan 02, 2017
    Screen shot 2016-06-24 at 10.57.18 AM

    Greg Minnaar Saves A Banana Sl...

    Because the trail is dark

    Jun 24, 2016
    MULEfüt 50SL RIMS Proven oversized rim performance with SUNringlé lightweight durability • The same durability that’s synonymous with the SUNringlé name. • 6061 Series Alloy. • Premium Matte Black sand blasted finish. • Optimized lightening holes for reduced. weight. Currently the lightest aluminum rim on the market. • 27.5+ and 29+.

    Hayes/Manitou Launches New Ded...

      Post Views: 587

    Apr 16, 2015
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 2014
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 2014
    Popular Posts
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 201417800 Views
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 201417058 Views
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 201415130 Views
    ask_enduro.jpg

    Which of these aggressive trai...

    2013 Trek Remedy 9.9 2013

    Dec 23, 201214749 Views
    Screen Shot 2014-06-21 at 8.00.41 PM

    Tire Tips From Kenda

    Pretty great tips from Kenda

    Jun 21, 201412772 Views
    Contact Form
    Fields marked with an * are required

    HI-TORQUE Related Sites

    Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.