MEET THE RIDERS AND THEIR RIDES Finn Iles and His Specialized 8 King of the whip: Finn won the Whip-Off World Championships at Crankworx for the second time this past summer. He first won it in 2104, one day before his 15th birthday. This past summer, 2 years and four days later, he won it shortly after his 17th birthday.

Let Finn In” was the phrase that went viral in Canada in the summer of 2014. As one of the most talented mountain bikers in Whistler, Finn Iles, at 14 years old, had just won the British Columbian Downhill Championship; however, he was probably even more famous for his jumping skills, especially his whips. For anyone who doesn’t know, a whip, aka a moto whip, is when a rider pitches his bike sideways into the air off a jump. The object is to get the bike completely sideways, maybe even backwards, before straightening it back out and landing safely. The best riders make big whips look easy, but they’re among the most challenging moves in mountain biking.

In any event, the Whip-Off World Championship was coming up that summer, in 2014, and Finn wanted to compete in the event. Unfortunately, riders had to be 18 years old to enter, and Finn was only 14.

To make a long story short, some fans started a social media campaign with the hashtag #LetFinnIn. The ensuing publicity earned Finn so much attention that the promoters gave in and let Finn enter the event. (As a rule, anything that brings publicity to an event is good; nothing is worse for an event than being ignored.)

Crankworx fans crowd the course as Finn, top left, sends a huge whip over their heads on Crab Apple Hits, the site for the Whip- Off World Championships.