MEET THE RIDERS AND THEIR RIDES – JILL KINTNER

MBA: Where did you grow up?

Jill: Seattle.

MBA: What kind of work do (did) your parents do?

Jill: Mom worked for United; Dad was a tile and marble contractor.

MBA: When did you first learn to ride a bike?

Jill: Supposedly 2 years old.

MBA: Who taught you?

Jill: My mom.

MBA: What kind of biking did you do before mountain biking?

Jill: I grew up racing BMX at our local track, North Sea Tac BMX. I did well enough to take it to an Olympic medal.

MBA: When did you get your first mountain bike?

Jill: In 1999 I had a beater Rocky Mountain XC hardtail. My first real mountain bike was an Intense Tazer 4x bike.

MBA: When did you start competing on mountain bikes?

Jill: In 1999, I raced that XC bike at Sea Otter. In 2002, I raced Pro 4x and slalom.

MBA: How did you finish in your first race?

Jill: I won.

MBA: Did you win any titles as an amateur?

Jill: In BMX I did. MTB, I won Sea Otter slalom but couldn’t shift or keep my chain on.

MBA: What have been your best results as a pro?

Jill: World titles, an Olympic medal and 17 national championships across five disciplines.

MBA: Did you attend college?

Jill: I did. I went to school for graphic design in Rochester, New York, and San Francisco.

MBA: What awards did you win in school, if any?

Jill: High school honor roll, MVP on varsity soccer and #1 singles in varsity tennis.

MBA: What other sports have you done?