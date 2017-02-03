New Products For $250 and Under
Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS Vertigo—$215
TLD’s A1 helmet is one of the most popular helmets on the market; however, this version adds more protection with a built-in MIPS liner. It still has a similar look that many riders enjoy, and it comes in five different colors. For many MBA riders, this is their go-to helmet.
Feedback Sports Ultralight work stand—$200
A work stand is an essential item for the home mechanic. This work stand from Feedback Sports weighs in at just 10.5 pounds and has the ability to be folded into a small package, making it very easy to transport. It can hold a bike as heavy as 65 pounds and is fully adjustable for riders of all statures.
Topeak JoeBlow Booster floor pump—$160
The JoeBlow Booster pump from Topeak is a must-have item for riders looking to set their wheels up as tubeless when they don’t have an air compressor. This pump has a secondary air chamber that builds pressure and then is released to quickly inflate a tubeless tire. The Booster pump is also a great floor pump to have in the garage since its gauge is easy to read, its hose is very long and it has a large, stable base.
Five Ten Kestrel Lace—$150
The Kestrel Lace from Five Ten is a comfortable lace-up shoe that is compatible with all SPD-style pedals. The Kestrels also use Five Ten’s famous Stealth rubber soles for added grip on trail or enduro-style pedals. A polyurethane coating helps keep riders’ feet dry in wet conditions, and a nylon shank in the midsole provides a great pedaling platform.
NiteRider Lumina OLED 950 Boost—$150
Night rides are a fun and exciting way to spice up your local trails so long as you can legally ride them past daylight hours. If so, NiteRider has a great new light for ripping the trails at night. The Lumina OLED 950 Boost uses a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can last up to 18 hours (depending on lumen output). At peak power the small handlebar-mounted light can produce up to 950 lumens. The light weighs in under 180 grams and has an easy-to-use digital display screen.
