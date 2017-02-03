Headline News
New Products For $250 and Under

February 3, 2017
New Products For $250 and Under

Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS Vertigo—$215

M1GiftGuide-Troy-Lee-Design-TLD’s A1 helmet is one of the most popular helmets on the market; however, this version adds more protection with a built-in MIPS liner. It still has a similar look that many riders enjoy, and it comes in five different colors. For many MBA riders, this is their go-to helmet.

Feedback Sports Ultralight work stand—$200

M1GiftGuide-FeedbackA work stand is an essential item for the home mechanic. This work stand from Feedback Sports weighs in at just 10.5 pounds and has the ability to be folded into a small package, making it very easy to transport. It can hold a bike as heavy as 65 pounds and is fully adjustable for riders of all statures.

Topeak JoeBlow Booster floor pump—$160

M1GiftGuide-Topeak-Booster-PumpThe JoeBlow Booster pump from Topeak is a must-have item for riders looking to set their wheels up as tubeless when they don’t have an air compressor. This pump has a secondary air chamber that builds pressure and then is released to quickly inflate a tubeless tire. The Booster pump is also a great floor pump to have in the garage since its gauge is easy to read, its hose is very long and it has a large, stable base.

Five Ten Kestrel Lace—$150

M1GiftGuide-Five-TenThe Kestrel Lace from Five Ten is a comfortable lace-up shoe that is compatible with all SPD-style pedals. The Kestrels also use Five Ten’s famous Stealth rubber soles for added grip on trail or enduro-style pedals. A polyurethane coating helps keep riders’ feet dry in wet conditions, and a nylon shank in the midsole provides a great pedaling platform.

NiteRider Lumina OLED 950 Boost—$150

M1GiftGuide-NiteriderNight rides are a fun and exciting way to spice up your local trails so long as you can legally ride them past daylight hours. If so, NiteRider has a great new light for ripping the trails at night. The Lumina OLED 950 Boost uses a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can last up to 18 hours (depending on lumen output). At peak power the small handlebar-mounted light can produce up to 950 lumens. The light weighs in under 180 grams and has an easy-to-use digital display screen.

