New Products For $250 and Under

Night rides are a fun and exciting way to spice up your local trails so long as you can legally ride them past daylight hours. If so, NiteRider has a great new light for ripping the trails at night. The Lumina OLED 950 Boost uses a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can last up to 18 hours (depending on lumen output). At peak power the small handlebar-mounted light can produce up to 950 lumens. The light weighs in under 180 grams and has an easy-to-use digital display screen.

