New Products For Under $500

February 7, 2017
KS Lev Integra dropper post-$360

M1GiftGuide-KS-LevA dropper post has pretty much been standard equipment on new bikes, ranging from cross-country rockets to downhill-blasting enduro rigs. Simply lowering a rider’s seat can provide them with loads of confidence on a descent and the ability to quickly return saddle height to the correct position for a climb. The KS Lev Integra post is a great option, as it’s cable-actuated and fairly easy to set up. The Integra version is designed to be routed internally, while the normal Lev version uses an external cable.

Park Tool AK-2 Advanced Mechanic tool kit—$340

M1GiftGuide-Park-ToolPark Tool is one of the leading bicycle tool companies in the world. Their Advanced Mechanic kit contains over 40 professional-grade tools perfect for any home or bike-shop mechanic. The kit comes with a Park Tool toolbox and all the tools you’ll need to keep your bike running smoothly.

RockyMounts SouthPark hitch rack—$350

M1GiftGuide-RockymountThe SouthPark bike rack from RockyMounts attaches to your vehicle’s 1.25- or 2-inch hitch receiver and carries two bikes. The rack will accommodate wheel sizes from skinny road tires up to 3-inch-wide mountain bike tires and can hold a maximum weight of 45 pounds per bike. The SouthPark can easily be folded away for storage and will drop down to allow access to your vehicle’s trunk or tailgate. It’s available in black and comes with an anti-corrosion, powdercoated finish.

