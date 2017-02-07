New Products For Under $500

The SouthPark bike rack from RockyMounts attaches to your vehicle’s 1.25- or 2-inch hitch receiver and carries two bikes. The rack will accommodate wheel sizes from skinny road tires up to 3-inch-wide mountain bike tires and can hold a maximum weight of 45 pounds per bike. The SouthPark can easily be folded away for storage and will drop down to allow access to your vehicle’s trunk or tailgate. It’s available in black and comes with an anti-corrosion, powdercoated finish.

