New Products: Louis Garneau Custom Wear – O’Neal Pike Helmet – Wolf Tooth Components Remote

Louis Garneau Custom Kits
Build your own style
Over at Garneau, the only limit is your imagination. You can customize just about everything you need to look like a pro. Jersey’s, shorts, bibs, hats and gloves you name it, they got you covered. We got our custom MTB long sleeve jersey which is made with polyester Micro-Airdry knit that is airy-light and super comfortable. For one custom jersey, it’s $214 but the price breaks kick in when you purchase more jersey’s. Also, there are no minimums on custom orders. Check out Louis Garneau.
O’Neal Pike Helmet
Full Enduro Mode
O’Neal has been in the business since 1970 and they have a full line of race proven gear. One helmet that caught our eye is The Pike Enduro that runs for $99.95. This lid is aimed at enduro racing and trail riding and comes in four different colors.
Wolf Tooth Components Remote
Sweet lever
Wolf Tooth Components makes some of the most practical products on the trail, and one of their newest was a universal dropper-post remote. This remote uses a sealed cartridge bearing and will work with any mechanical seatpost. The Wolf Tooth Components Remote costs $60 and is compatible with over 11 different dropper-posts.
THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO GET MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION
Mountain Bike Action is a monthly magazine devoted to all things mountain biking (yes, that’s 12 times a year because we never take a month off of mountain biking). It has been around since 1986 and we’re still having fun. Start a subscription by clicking here or calling (800) 767-0345.
Available from the Apple Newsstand for reading on your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.
Subscribe Here
Contact us via email at mbaction@hi-torque.com
____________________________________