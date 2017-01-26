Headline News

New Products: Louis Garneau Custom Wear – O’Neal Pike Helmet – Wolf Tooth Components Remote

January 26, 2017
Louis Garneau Custom Kits

Build your own style

IMG_1304Over at Garneau, the only limit is your imagination. You can customize just about everything you need to look like a pro. Jersey’s, shorts, bibs, hats and gloves you name it, they got you covered. We got our custom MTB long sleeve jersey which is made with polyester Micro-Airdry knit that is airy-light and super comfortable. For one custom jersey, it’s $214 but the price breaks kick in when you purchase more jersey’s. Also, there are no minimums on custom orders. Check out Louis Garneau.

O’Neal Pike Helmet

Full Enduro Mode

Screen Shot 2017-01-26 at 8.36.19 AMO’Neal has been in the business since 1970 and they have a full line of race proven gear. One helmet that caught our eye is The Pike Enduro that runs for $99.95. This lid is aimed at enduro racing and trail riding and comes in four different colors.

Wolf Tooth Components Remote

Sweet lever

WT-ReMote22-Black-01_1024x1024Wolf Tooth Components makes some of the most practical products on the trail, and one of their newest was a universal dropper-post remote. This remote uses a sealed cartridge bearing and will work with any mechanical seatpost. The Wolf Tooth Components Remote costs $60 and is compatible with over 11 different dropper-posts.

