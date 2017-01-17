New Products: Maxima Chain Pro Lube – Park Tool CSC-1 GearClean Brush – ProGold Luber Pen – Race Face Crank Boots

Products For $10 and Under
Maxima Chain Pro Lube— $10: Maxima Racing Oils has been making high-quality lubes and oils for the last 30 years. They have experience with high- powered motorsports, as well as high-performance mountain bikes. Maxima’s Chain Pro lube is one of our favorites, since it’s formulated to work best in dry conditions. Maxima also makes a wet, synthetic chain lube for riding in muddy conditions.
Park Tool CSC-1 GearClean Brush—$5: Park Tool’s CSC-1 brush is made of sturdy nylon and is ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach places. The tough nylon bristles work great for cleaning chains, derailleurs, cassettes and much more. The back end of the brush also features small teeth that can scrape away dirt in between your cassette’s gears. Remember, a clean bike is a happy bike.
ProGold Luber Pen—$7.50: The ProGold Luber pen is designed to lube cables with pinpoint accuracy. It will keep your cables moving smooth through its housing, resulting in improved shifting quality and braking if you have cable-actuated brakes. This handy pen can also be used on any other part of your bike that requires a small and precise amount of lube.
Race Face Crank Boots— $10: These crankarm guards from Race Face are designed to prevent damage to your cranks when they strike rocks or other objects on the trails. They also come in many colors so a rider can add some flair to their bike. These guards come in two sizes—one for carbon cranks and one for aluminum cranks.
