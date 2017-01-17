Headline News

New Products: Maxima Chain Pro Lube – Park Tool CSC-1 GearClean Brush – ProGold Luber Pen – Race Face Crank Boots

January 17, 2017
Comments off
130 Views
Home Page, Home Page Product, New Products, Top Stories

Products For $10 and Under

Maxima Chain Pro Lube— $10: Maxima Racing Oils has been making high-quality lubes and oils for the last 30 years. They have experience with high- powered motorsports, as well as high-performance mountain bikes. Maxima’s Chain Pro lube is one of our favorites, since it’s formulated to work best in dry conditions. Maxima also makes a wet, synthetic chain lube for riding in muddy conditions.

Park Tool CSC-1 GearClean Brush—$5: Park Tool’s CSC-1 brush is made of sturdy nylon and is ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach places. The tough nylon bristles work great for cleaning chains, derailleurs, cassettes and much more. The back end of the brush also features small teeth that can scrape away dirt in between your cassette’s gears. Remember, a clean bike is a happy bike.

M1GiftGuide-ProGoldProGold Luber Pen—$7.50: The ProGold Luber pen is designed to lube cables with pinpoint accuracy. It will keep your cables moving smooth through its housing, resulting in improved shifting quality and braking if you have cable-actuated brakes. This handy pen can also be used on any other part of your bike that requires a small and precise amount of lube.

M1GiftGuide-RacefaceRace Face Crank Boots— $10: These crankarm guards from Race Face are designed to prevent damage to your cranks when they strike rocks or other objects on the trails. They also come in many colors so a rider can add some flair to their bike. These guards come in two sizes—one for carbon cranks and one for aluminum cranks.

THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO GET MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION

Mountain Bike Action is a monthly magazine devoted to all things mountain biking (yes, that’s 12 times a year because we never take a month off of mountain biking). It has been around since 1986 and we’re still having fun. Start a subscription by clicking here or calling (800) 767-0345.

Available from the Apple Newsstand for reading on your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.

Subscribe Here

Contact us via email at mbaction@hi-torque.com
____________________________________

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
Post Views: 138
Tags

Related Article

Screen Shot 2017-01-17 at 11.38.56 AM

Rebecca Rusch Chooses WTB Saddles for 2017

Jan 17, 2017Comments off42 Views

With an immense amount of excitement, WTB would like to announce endurance athlete Rebecca Rusch will be riding WTB saddles in 2017.  Rebecca has created a recognizable...

Screen Shot 2017-01-17 at 9.52.00 AM

How To Fix Wheel Problems o...

In the first Tech Tuesday of the new year,

Jan 17, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-01-17 at 7.58.33 AM

Marcelo Gutierrez Shredding...

For the sixth consecutive year, Giant Factory Off-Road Team

Jan 17, 2017
IMGL7859oct16issue

Photo of the Day: Airing It...

Launch It!

Jan 17, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssinstagram

Share Us

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
    Recent Posts
    wirth

    For What It’s Wirth R...

    Love That Guy

    Jan 02, 2017
    Screen shot 2016-06-24 at 10.57.18 AM

    Greg Minnaar Saves A Banana Sl...

    Because the trail is dark

    Jun 24, 2016
    MULEfüt 50SL RIMS Proven oversized rim performance with SUNringlé lightweight durability • The same durability that’s synonymous with the SUNringlé name. • 6061 Series Alloy. • Premium Matte Black sand blasted finish. • Optimized lightening holes for reduced. weight. Currently the lightest aluminum rim on the market. • 27.5+ and 29+.

    Hayes/Manitou Launches New Ded...

      Post Views: 337

    Apr 16, 2015
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 2014
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 2014
    Popular Posts
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 201417659 Views
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 201416786 Views
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 201414895 Views
    ask_enduro.jpg

    Which of these aggressive trai...

    2013 Trek Remedy 9.9 2013

    Dec 23, 201214507 Views
    Screen Shot 2014-06-21 at 8.00.41 PM

    Tire Tips From Kenda

    Pretty great tips from Kenda

    Jun 21, 201412632 Views
    Contact Form
    Fields marked with an * are required

    HI-TORQUE Related Sites

    Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.