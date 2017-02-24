Off The Tracks – Whistler’s Train Wreck Trail

Let’s face it, we’re spoiled. We get to go on all-expenses-paid trips to the top mountain bike destinations on the planet, go riding with the best mountain bikers in the world, try out the coolest new bikes and do so on the best trails on earth.

In light of all that, it may be hard to believe, but there are good and bad things about all those perks. Obviously, one of the best things is getting to ride with great people on the most beautiful trails anywhere. The drawback is that it can be a very humbling experience. Imagine what it would be like to be invited to play football with the Dallas Cowboys or play tennis with the latest Wimbledon champion. It would be an honor, of course, but most of us would look pretty ridiculous next to our sports’ heroes.

Just the same, when we got invited by two of the most famous riders in the world, Richie Schley and Brett Tippie, to check out one of their favorite trails in Whistler, we couldn’t say no. The two Mountain Bike Hall of Famers were instrumental in turning Whistler into one of the world’s top mountain bike destinations.

When Richie and Brett told us the name of the trail, it was one we had never even heard of before. It wasn’t in Whistler Bike Park, but in the woods just south of the Sea to Sky highway, about 10 minutes from the bike park. It’s one of the trails that the locals frequent, and it’s unlike any other trail we’ve heard of before.

New suspension: Since mountain bikers and hikers used to cross the railroad bridge over the Cheakamus River to get to the crash site, this suspension bridge was built last summer to make the journey safer. Photo: Mike Crane/Tourism Whistler

TRAIN WRECK

Box-car beauty: Graffiti artists have long used the wrecked freight cars to show off their work. They even hold special events where they gather to repaint the cars every once in a while. For detailed directions to the site, Google “Train Wreck, WhistlerHiatus.com.” Photo: Mike Crane/Tourism Whistle

The trail is known as the Train Wreck Trail, and it leads to an old train wreck deep in the woods. The story behind the train wreck was written up by a Whistler historian, who told the tale in the town newspaper a few years ago. The historian got the inside story on the train wreck from one of the loggers who was hired to pull the mangled freight cars apart, get them off the railroad tracks and drag them into the nearby woods.

As the story was told, the accident happened when the freight train came speeding through the area back in 1956. A member of the crew had made a mistake when calculating the tonnage of the train before the trip.

The engineer realized the error when he found that the four-engine train didn’t have enough power to pull all the cars up one of the climbs on the train’s route. The engineer had to split the train into two groups of cars and then make two trips to get them up the climb.

Afterwards, the crew tried to make up the lost time by speeding. The wreck happened on a sharp curve that had a speed limit of 15 mph. The train was going 35 mph when the fourth engine turned one of the rails, and a bunch of the freight cars went off the tracks in a major pileup.

An investigation was held after the accident, and a hidden tape recorder in the train’s engine revealed how fast the train was going at the time of the crash. All four men on the train’s crew were fired.

Drop and roll: Brett Tippie leads Richie Schley down one of the trickier sections of the Lower Your Saddle leg of the Train Wreck trail.