Off The Tracks
Whistler’s Train Wreck Trail
Let’s face it, we’re spoiled. We get to go on all-expenses-paid trips to the top mountain bike destinations on the planet, go riding with the best mountain bikers in the world, try out the coolest new bikes and do so on the best trails on earth.
In light of all that, it may be hard to believe, but there are good and bad things about all those perks. Obviously, one of the best things is getting to ride with great people on the most beautiful trails anywhere. The drawback is that it can be a very humbling experience. Imagine what it would be like to be invited to play football with the Dallas Cowboys or play tennis with the latest Wimbledon champion. It would be an honor, of course, but most of us would look pretty ridiculous next to our sports’ heroes.
Just the same, when we got invited by two of the most famous riders in the world, Richie Schley and Brett Tippie, to check out one of their favorite trails in Whistler, we couldn’t say no. The two Mountain Bike Hall of Famers were instrumental in turning Whistler into one of the world’s top mountain bike destinations.
When Richie and Brett told us the name of the trail, it was one we had never even heard of before. It wasn’t in Whistler Bike Park, but in the woods just south of the Sea to Sky highway, about 10 minutes from the bike park. It’s one of the trails that the locals frequent, and it’s unlike any other trail we’ve heard of before.
New suspension: Since mountain bikers and hikers used to cross the railroad bridge over the Cheakamus River to get to the crash site, this suspension bridge was built last summer to make the journey safer. Photo: Mike Crane/Tourism Whistler
TRAIN WRECK
Box-car beauty: Graffiti artists have long used the wrecked freight cars to show off their work. They even hold special events where they gather to repaint the cars every once in a while. For detailed directions to the site, Google “Train Wreck, WhistlerHiatus.com.” Photo: Mike Crane/Tourism Whistle
The trail is known as the Train Wreck Trail, and it leads to an old train wreck deep in the woods. The story behind the train wreck was written up by a Whistler historian, who told the tale in the town newspaper a few years ago. The historian got the inside story on the train wreck from one of the loggers who was hired to pull the mangled freight cars apart, get them off the railroad tracks and drag them into the nearby woods.
As the story was told, the accident happened when the freight train came speeding through the area back in 1956. A member of the crew had made a mistake when calculating the tonnage of the train before the trip.
The engineer realized the error when he found that the four-engine train didn’t have enough power to pull all the cars up one of the climbs on the train’s route. The engineer had to split the train into two groups of cars and then make two trips to get them up the climb.
Afterwards, the crew tried to make up the lost time by speeding. The wreck happened on a sharp curve that had a speed limit of 15 mph. The train was going 35 mph when the fourth engine turned one of the rails, and a bunch of the freight cars went off the tracks in a major pileup.
An investigation was held after the accident, and a hidden tape recorder in the train’s engine revealed how fast the train was going at the time of the crash. All four men on the train’s crew were fired.
Drop and roll: Brett Tippie leads Richie Schley down one of the trickier sections of the Lower Your Saddle leg of the Train Wreck trail.
TALKING WITH BRETT TIPPIE ABOUT THE TRAIN WRECK TRAIL
MBA: How long ago did you guys first start riding the trail?
Brett: I think I first rode there in the early ’90s on a fully rigid Ritchey Ultra. I jumped off some of the cars with built-up landings in the late ’90s in the Frorider days on an RM6. Most of the original stunts and jumps built on the cars have dilapidated by now, but I think there are one or two left.
MBA: How long is the trail the way most mountain bikers would ride it?
Brett: The trail is a 15–20-minute ride if you do the old-school line. It’s mostly a walking trail these days, but there are options you can do by adding Trash, Runaway Train and the Extension.
MBA: Is the trail still popular with mountain bikers in Whistler?
Brett: It is still popular enough that the municipality built a bridge over the Cheakamus River to access it, so you don’t have to trespass on the train tracks to get there. We shot with John Ker down a steep little section called Lower Your Saddle that connects into Train Wreck from Highway 99, south of Function Junction.
MBA: How do you rate the trail’s difficulty level?
Brett: It’s a pretty mellow cross-country ride if you go in the traditional way, but I would say Lower Your Saddle is for experts only.
MBA: What are some of the things you like about the trail?
Brett: I like the funky artwork on the old train cars. They are painted inside and out. Lots of different artists and styles. It’s a good place to chill and hang out for a while. I love the steep little rock slabs on Lower Your Saddle. Hats off to Jerome David, Dave Fortier and Adam Billinghurst for building that line with some funding from WORCA! Good times!
Rock and roll: If you make a mistake here, you won’t be the first person to go off the tracks in this forest.
THE WRECKAGE
To make matters worse, the railroad was unable to pull the wrecked cars from the crash site. The boxcars had gotten wedged into a rock cut where the tracks had curved. A local logging firm had to be hired so they could use their tractors to pull the railroad cars apart and drag them away from the crash site. The logging firm had to move the cars off the tracks and into the forest to get them out of the way. Since there was no easy way to get the mangled freight cars out of the area, the railroad left them there in the woods. Back then, it was a sparsely populated area, so nobody complained. Over the years Whistler grew to be a much bigger town, and the crash site became a popular landmark and hiking destination. These days both hikers and mountain bikers will take the trail into the woods to see the site of the crash. The train wreck is kind of like a strange art museum.
Graffiti artists took to painting huge pictures on the old boxcars, using them as giant canvases for their artwork. When mountain bikers began riding to the site, they started turning the old freight cars into stunt features, building boardwalks, jumps and berms that would incorporate the twisted freight cars into their stunt lines.
Watch your speed: There’s a reason why riders from Whistler tend to be good. They get some serious practice.
“A TRAIL THAT’S DEFINITELY WORTH CHECKING OUT”
Richie Schley shares his thoughts on the Train Wreck Trail
“Train Wreck is a very unique ride in Whistler. It has very little elevation change, so it can be an easy ride without much climbing. However, like all of the trails in Whistler, it is technical.
“The trail is sandwiched between the train tracks and the Cheakamus River. Along the way you get amazing views of the turquoise-blue, ferocious, white-water rapids.
“Eventually, you stumble along a bunch of old train cars that have been left from some kind of train wreck at some point in time. You can wind your way through the wreckage on the trail, or stop and session the stunts that people have built out of the graffitied cars into a bit of a slopestyle line. [It’s] a trail that is definitely worth checking out.” —Richie Schley
Railing it: Richie banks his way around a wooden trestle with Brett behind him.
With the passage of time, the path leading to the site of the train wreck grew to become one of the most popular trails in the region, even though sightseers had to illegally cross the railroad bridge over the Cheakamus River to reach the site. Finally, in the summer of 2016, the government opened a new, specially built suspension bridge for hikers and mountain bikers to use to legally cross the river and see the crash site. Now anyone can visit the trail, explore its length and see the graffiti-covered boxcars. A beautiful forest, a remarkable river, a noteworthy waterfall and, of course, the train wreck itself await all who come to visit this historic trail.
