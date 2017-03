Photo of the Day: The Sea Otter Classic

Jill Kintner (right) and Anneke Beerten (left) battled for the win in last year’s Pro Women’s Dual Slalom finals at the Sea Otter Classic. Jill won the title and Anneke took second. (By the way, the Sea Otter is coming up again in a few weeks. Make your travel arrangements soon if you plan on going there.) Photo: JK/Mountain Bike Action