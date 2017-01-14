Photo of the Day: Chloe Woodruff and Katerina Nash at Bonelli Park

Chloe Woodruff leads Katerina Nash (590), another Luna racer (we think it’s Georgia Gould) and the rest of the Pro Women’s Short Track competitors through one of the turns at Bonelli Park last spring.

The new racing year is underway. Fontana’s winter season started last weekend with XC, Super D, and DH events being held, courtesy of Donny Jackson and Southridge Racing.

As for this weekend, Bootleg Canyon, will be hosting its first downhill event of the year: the Nevada State Championships.

This spring, USA Cycling’s Pro Mountain Bike Cross-Country Tour begins at Fontana, California, on April 1st, then moves to nearby Bonelli Park on April 8th. The Sea Otter Classic is two weekends later. Photo: JK/Mountain Bike Actio