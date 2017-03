Photo of the Day: Cole Picchiottino at Big Bear

Cole Picchiottino, Big Bear, California. Cole has been testing 29-inch prototype downhill bikes for Trek for the last year or two. We’ll have to see if they bring one to market for the 2018 model year. Cole switches back and forth between his 27.5-inch Trek downhill bike or Trek’s 29er downhill prototype bike, depending on the course. Photo: Phil Beckman/PB Creative