Photo of the Day: Junior Men’s Downhill World Champion Finn Iles

We mentioned yesterday that Finn Iles raced Fontana this past weekend. This is his encore appearance here. For those who don’t know him, Finn is the reigning World Champion and World Cup Champion in Junior Men’s Downhill, as well as a two-time winner of the Whip-Off World Championship at Crankworx Whistler. Photo: Jason Cleghorn/Cleghornphotography.com