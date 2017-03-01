Headline News
Photo of the Day: Golden Hour

March 1, 2017
IMGL1588 People call this the Golden Hour, right before sunset, when the warm tones of the sun give everything a golden cast. This was at the Pedalfest race series in Castaic, California. Photo: JK/Mountain Bike Action

