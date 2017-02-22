Guess Who Showed Up at Fontana This Past Weekend?

The surprise appearance came from Finn Iles. Finn is the two-time Whip-Off World Champion of Whistler’s Crankworx festival and also the reigning Junior Men’s Downhill Champion of last year’s UCI World Championships and World Cup series. Finn made the trip down from Whistler, British Columbia, to race at Fontana, California, this past weekend. There was one more surprise: Finn didn’t win. Nik Nestoroff won the Expert Men 18 and Under Class, Steve Walton took second, and Finn took third. Those guys must have been stoked to beat Finn. Click on the following link to check out the full results: http://southridgeusa.com/dh-results-2-19-17/ Photo: Jason Cleghorn/Cleghornphotography.com