Photo of the Day: Kyle Strait and Mitch Ropelato

Kyle Strait (left) and Mitch Ropelato (right) are two of the most talented mountain bikers in America. Kyle is a two-time winner of the Red Bull Rampage and one of the fastest downhill and dual-slalom racers in America. Mitch Ropelato has won multiple national championships across a variety of disciplines. Last year he was USA Cycling’s Enduro National Champion and Dual-Slalom National Champion, which is what he was winning in this very photo, shot last summer at Mammoth Mountain. Photo: JK/Mountain Bike Action