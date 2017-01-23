Headline News
Photo of the Day: Kyle Strait and Mitch Ropelato

January 23, 2017
Photo of the Day

IMGL0085mitchkyleKyle Strait (left) and Mitch Ropelato (right) are two of the most talented mountain bikers in America. Kyle is a two-time winner of the Red Bull Rampage and one of the fastest downhill and dual-slalom racers in America. Mitch Ropelato has won multiple national championships across a variety of disciplines. Last year he was USA Cycling’s Enduro National Champion and Dual-Slalom National Champion, which is what he was winning in this very photo, shot last summer at Mammoth Mountain. Photo: JK/Mountain Bike Action

