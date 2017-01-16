Photo of the Day: Logan Binggeli (and News About Aaron Gwin)

Logan Binggeli flies down a rocky slope in downhill race action from last year. Logan is off to a good start in 2017. He won the Pro Men’s class in the DVO Nevada State Gravity Championships at Bootleg Canyon this past weekend, with Mitch Ropelato taking second. Samantha Kingshill won the Pro Women’s class. Aaron Gwin didn’t go to the race. The World Cup champ and seven-time national champion, had knee surgery in early January. Here’s what he tweeted on January 4th: “Had a minor knee surgery to remove a lose [sic] piece of cartilage that’s been buggin me for a few months. Should be back to full health in a few weeks, stoked for this thing to not hurt anymore!” He expects to be back on his bike in early February, he told us. As for Logan Binggeli, the Utah native told us that he isn’t planning to race the Fontana downhill races for the next few races, as he’ll be racing the Bootleg Canyon race series instead. Photo by Joe Lawill/Shimano