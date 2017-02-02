Headline News

Photo of the Day: Logan Binggeli at Fontana

February 2, 2017
IMGL7615loganfontLogan Binggeli is fast. We’ll see how Logan does in the spring, when the Fontana National returns. If we recall correctly, in 2016, Logan took second to Aaron Gwin at the race, losing to Gwin by less time than it takes to blink an eye.

