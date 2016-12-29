Headline News

Photo of the Day: Logan Binggeli by Joe Lawwill

December 29, 2016
loganbjlawwill1200 Some of our long-time readers may recall that Joe Lawwill was one of our Mountain Bike Action test riders about 15 years ago. He was also a national downhill champion, if we’re not mistaken. Joe now works for Shimano, and among his various duties he occasionally shoots photos for them. He’s a good photographer, too, so we asked Joe if he could share some of his shots with us for this section, and he said he could as long as he put the Shimano logo inside the photo. It sounded like a fair deal to us. It’s a safe bet that KHS racer Logan Binggeli must be one of Shimano’s sponsored riders. That’s him in this shot. Photo: Joe Lawwill/Shimano

