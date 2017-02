Photo of the Day: Martin Maes and Joey Foresta

Martin Maes (in blue) and Joey Foresta (in red) fly through the course in last spring’s Sea Otter Classic during the Pro Men’s Dual Slalom finals. Maes won the title, but Foresta was a close second, proving that he could well be a threat for years, since he was only 14 at the time. Photo: JK/Mountain Bike Action