Photo of the Day: Rachel Throop at Bootleg Canyon

“This is Rachel Throop/Rachel Strait (not sure how she wants to be addressed since her wedding), in her first race ever at Bootleg Canyon. This was during the DVO Mob ’n’ Mojave Super D event last Saturday. She won.”—Phil Beckman/PB Creative
WARNING: Much of the action depicted in this magazine is potentially dangerous. Virtually all of the riders seen in our photos are experienced experts or professionals. Do not attempt to duplicate any stunts that are beyond your own capabilities. Always wear the appropriate safety gear.
HI-TORQUE Related Sites
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.