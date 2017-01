Photo of the Day: Short Track Racing at Mammoth

The Pro Men’s Short Track event at the National Championships is replete with guys trying to make it into the top ranks of the sport. We thought we’d stoke this guy out. Being sponsored by the Montrose Bike Shop, he’s probably not used to getting a ton of coverage. His name is Lucas Rowton and he’s 21 years old. Keep an eye on him in the future. He’s friends with MBA test rider and pro racer Spencer Rathkamp, and Spence says Lucas is good.Photo: JK/Mountain Bike Action