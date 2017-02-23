Product Discovery’s

Headline News

February 23, 2017
It’s time to shop

ARISUN SHARKTOOTH TIRES

Bite the weather

QR_ArisunAsian tire manufacturer Arisun offers a vast line of tires for riders. The Sharktooth is one of its latest for riding in serious snow and winter conditions. This tread comes in 26×4.0″ and 29×2.8″ sizes with spikes to help increase traction in snowy terrain. The center tread has a V-shape to help maximize traction and the casing is tubeless ready. The Sharktooth retails for $100 and can be found online at www.arisun-bicycletires.com.

CRANKBROTHERS STAMP PEDALS

Get the right fit

QR_StampShoes aren’t the only thing that riders want to be able to dial in for a precise fit. Crankbrothers has released its new Stamp pedals that come in small or large, depending on the rider’s foot size. These pedals use 10 adjustable pins and have a concave platform for better grip. The spindle is chromoly steel with a sealed bearing system. The Stamp retails for $150 and can be found at www.crankbrothers.com.

ZOIC TRUCK TEE

Something casual off the trail

QR_ZoicEveryone loves to sport bike-related casual wear off the trail. Zoic is a Southern California-based brand with clothing inspired by its roots. The Truck tee is available in two colors and has a retail price of $20. Check out www.zoic.com to order one.

