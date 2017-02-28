Headline News
Product Discovery’s

February 28, 2017
SIDI CAPE AIR SHOE

Let your feet breathe

QR_SidiSidi is a hard brand to ignore, especially with riders like Nino Schurter wearing Sidi’s kicks all the way to the podium. The Cape Air is a lightweight cross-country shoe with a vented Politex upper to allow for more airflow. Sidi designed these shoes with its Tecno 3 fit system and caliper buckle. The shoes retail for $300 and come in two different colors.

SUOMY FULL FACE

Some Italian flair

QR_SuomySuomy is best known in the moto world for its extensive line of protective gear. The company has made a push into the cycling world with everything from aero-road to full-face downhill helmets. The Jumper is a lightweight full-face helmet for downhill and enduro riding. It retails for $550 and can be found at your local shop.

