Product Discovery’s

SUOMY FULL FACE

Some Italian flair

Suomy is best known in the moto world for its extensive line of protective gear. The company has made a push into the cycling world with everything from aero-road to full-face downhill helmets. The Jumper is a lightweight full-face helmet for downhill and enduro riding. It retails for $550 and can be found at your local shop.

THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO GET MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION