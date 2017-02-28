Product Discovery’s

SIDI CAPE AIR SHOE
Let your feet breathe
Sidi is a hard brand to ignore, especially with riders like Nino Schurter wearing Sidi’s kicks all the way to the podium. The Cape Air is a lightweight cross-country shoe with a vented Politex upper to allow for more airflow. Sidi designed these shoes with its Tecno 3 fit system and caliper buckle. The shoes retail for $300 and come in two different colors.
SUOMY FULL FACE
Some Italian flair
Suomy is best known in the moto world for its extensive line of protective gear. The company has made a push into the cycling world with everything from aero-road to full-face downhill helmets. The Jumper is a lightweight full-face helmet for downhill and enduro riding. It retails for $550 and can be found at your local shop.
