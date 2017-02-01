Headline News

Products For $100 and Under – Azonic World Force pedals – Source Hipster hydration belt – G-Form Pro-X knee pads – Maxxis High Roller II Tires

February 1, 2017
Products For $100 and Under

Azonic World Force pedals—$100

M1GiftGuide-AzonicRiding flat pedals forces riders to use proper techniques when jumping, cornering or tackling rough terrain. A good choice for flat pedals would be the Azonic World Force pedals. They weigh around 380 grams and have a strong chromoly axle. They also have adjustable pins that allow riders to dial in the amount of grip they would like to receive.

Source Hipster hydration belt— $90

M1GiftGuide-SourceThe Hipster pack from Source holds 1.5 liters of water and also has pockets to fit all of your riding essentials. The pack sits low on a rider’s back, and the thin straps allow a ton of airflow. The harness can be removed for a better look, but when it’s attached, a rider will gain a more supported and secure fit. The hipster is a new take on the traditional hydration pack and looks to have some benefits in breathability and comfort.

G-Form Pro-X knee pads— $70

M1GiftGuide-G-formLightweight and flexible protection is the future of mountain biking. Many pro athletes we’ve talked with have claimed they won’t ride without a little bit of added protection. We have ridden with G-Form’s pads numerous times and found them to be very breathable and comfortable for long or short rides. They also prove their worth as soon as you need them the most.

Maxxis High Roller II Tires-$60

M1GiftGuide-MaxxisA fresh set of tires can make your bike feel brand new. Oftentimes riders wait too long to change their tires, which can result in poor performance and an increased chance of washing out on a trail. The Maxxis High Roller II is a great tire for loose, loose- over-hard, medium or wet conditions. They come in all wheel sizes with a 2.3-inch width, as well as a 27.5+ size with a 2.8-inch width.

THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO GET MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION

Mountain Bike Action is a monthly magazine devoted to all things mountain biking (yes, that’s 12 times a year because we never take a month off of mountain biking). It has been around since 1986 and we’re still having fun. Start a subscription by clicking here or calling (800) 767-0345.

Available from the Apple Newsstand for reading on your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.

Subscribe Here

Contact us via email at mbaction@hi-torque.com
