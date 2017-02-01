Products For $100 and Under – Azonic World Force pedals – Source Hipster hydration belt – G-Form Pro-X knee pads – Maxxis High Roller II Tires

A fresh set of tires can make your bike feel brand new. Oftentimes riders wait too long to change their tires, which can result in poor performance and an increased chance of washing out on a trail. The Maxxis High Roller II is a great tire for loose, loose- over-hard, medium or wet conditions. They come in all wheel sizes with a 2.3-inch width, as well as a 27.5+ size with a 2.8-inch width.

