Products for $25 and Under

Brake pads are a wear-and-tear item that riders should pay attention to and replace when necessary. TruckerCo makes a large selection of high-performance brake pads for just about every brake system on the market. All of their pads use a heat-resistant steel back plate and an organic semi-metallic compound. The only problem is knowing which pads to buy. If you’re unsure, simply check the brake lever for a brand and model and match it up with the TruckerCo pads, and you should be good to go.

THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO GET MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION