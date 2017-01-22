Headline News

Products for $25 and Under

January 22, 2017
Products for $25 and Under

Prestacycle multi-tool kit—$20 

Prestacycle’s multi-tool kit is great for home mechanics. The Prestaratchet has a tire lever built into the handle and includes a bit set with 20 different sizes. The ratchet and bit set are lightweight, highly functional and a great gift for the holidays.

WTB TCS valves—$25

M1GiftGuide-WTBThere is no denying the benefits of converting your bike’s wheels to tubeless. To do this, however, you will need to buy tubeless valves, such as the ones from WTB. These cool aluminum valves come in a few colors, so you can enhance the look of your bike, and they are available in 34- and 46-millimeter lengths. WTB TCS valves are sold in pairs.

Red Monkey Karv grips—$20

These silicone grips are made in the USA from 100-percent silicone, which is claimed to reduce vibration and add comfort. Many cross-country-style riders are drawn to these grips since they are super lightweight and tend to last a full riding season. They are also fairly easy to install and come in a large assortment of colors.

TruckerCo brake pads—$15 

Brake pads are a wear-and-tear item that riders should pay attention to and replace when necessary. TruckerCo makes a large selection of high-performance brake pads for just about every brake system on the market. All of their pads use a heat-resistant steel back plate and an organic semi-metallic compound. The only problem is knowing which pads to buy. If you’re unsure, simply check the brake lever for a brand and model and match it up with the TruckerCo pads, and you should be good to go.

