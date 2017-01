Quietly Frothing With Josh Carlson

What does Giant Factory Off-Road Team rider Josh Carlson do when he’s not traveling the globe racing enduro events? You guessed it. He spends his off-season traveling the globe to ride in some more amazing places. Recently Josh went home to Australia and visited Mt. Buller in Victoria for an inspired day of shredding on his Reign Advanced. From loose, rocky, descents to flowy singletrack through Eucalyptus forests, it looks like Josh found what he was looking for at the Mt. Buller Bike Park.