Racing The Mongolia Bike Challenge

Mongolia Bike Challenge: A Retrospective from the 2016 Winner

By: Payson McElveen

Since diving head first into the life of pro racing, my mountain bike has taken me on some amazing adventures: a stage race in the jungles of Puerto Rico, World Cups in Europe, and a World Cup test event in the smog of China, to name a few—however, none compare to the exoticism and dramatic storyline of racing across the endless steppes of Mongolia.

Around May of this year I received a message from More Than Sport, my non-profit partner that helps connect athletes with meaningful causes and humanitarian opportunities. They asked if I’d be willing to go to Mongolia and spend some time with an orphanage, Flourishing Future, in the heart of a large slum in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar… oh, and also do the 6 day, 400 mile Mongolia Bike Challenge. With the regular season winding down, I jumped at the opportunity. A trip with a dual purpose would be extra meaningful.

Several months on, and after the predictably harrowing 30+ hour travel day, I landed at Chinggis Khan Internatonal Airport at 5 AM local time. With jetlag in full affect, I was introduced to the capital city of 1.5 million as its inhabitants still slept soundly. The airport shuttle driver, Byamba (fans of the Netflix series Marco Polo will appreciate that), gave us a quick starter lesson on Mongolian culture as we meandered our way through the quiet city streets.

“Don’t be fooled by this early morning hour. Mongolian’s drive like they ride their horses.” I wasn’t quite sure what that meant.

The next two days were spent dialing in equipment, and gently getting the legs going. Racing internationally is a funny business. An athlete, team, supporters, and individual sponsors can invest thousands of dollars to make a trip happen. Heck, the event was a 6 day stage race, and still when it was all said and done I spent nearly 3 times as much time traveling as I did racing! And then there’s always the possibility that something will go wrong: mechanical, physical, whatever. However, thanks to this visit with Flourishing Future, I knew the trip would be meaningful regardless of how the race went. The day before stage one, we drove into the heart of the “ger district” or slum, to spend time at the orphanage. Its impact on all of us was at least as significant as the race. If you’d like to read more on that experience (link to blog post).

Stage 1: 73 miles, 4:27, 16.5 mph avg., 4,700 feet of climbing.

Stage 1 began from the host hotel in downtown UB. We got an official police escort, which was a refreshing experience after the excitement of riding unprotected the previous days. Cory Wallace of the Kona Factory team made his intentions known early by pushing the pace and forcing a selection right away. Then, only minutes into the week-long race, one of the most memorable moments: a Toyota Prius, accompanied by a gleaming red BMW M3 came roaring up next to us. Yes, I just used “roaring” to describe a Prius. The catch here was that we were on a very rough jeep road, complete with deep drainages, bus-sized potholes, cattle etc. Furthermore, they were only sort of using the jeep track, often times swerving out into the bumpy, grass steppe and taking whatever lines they pleased. I came to learn that just about any vehicle is capable of going anywhere when piloted by a Mongolian.

After those early antics, we settled into several hours of trading pulls in our select group of six, which was comprised of five others: Nicholas Pattina of Italy, Cory Wallace of Canada, Yuki Ikeda of Japan, his countryman Hiroyuki Okmaoto, and Hans Plankaert of Belgium.

About 3 hours into the race, I put in a move towards the top of a longer climb, and found myself alone off the front. One unique aspect of this race is that you can see minutes ahead and behind. I watched the gap steadily grow, until it looked like three riders had left the others and began a chase in earnest. I was fortunate that the course now took us across a 15-mile stretch of smooth, -1% false flat descent with a tailwind. I felt like a local flying across the plains on their horse. The speed rarely dipped below 25 mph. It was one of the most memorable moments of the race. Several of the support vans began to drive alongside, and Nicholas’s girlfriend leaned out one window, smiling and motioning me to slow down. I grinned back and shook my head.

Shortly thereafter, I learned several important lessons about the MBC, and stage racing in general: 1) You can be on top of the world in one moment, and deep in the throws of frustration and struggle moments later. 2) You should always carry a GPS with the stage’s track on it for backup.

I rounded a corner, and found Willy the race directory hopping around looking somewhat panicked. He leaves at 4 AM to mark the course in front of us. Unfortunately he and his Russian military van had gotten caught in some sand dunes, meaning the final ten miles of the course were unmarked. We had a frantic conversation about the fact that I did not have a GPS tracking device, and he generously handed me his. The caveat was that it was a big walky-talky thing—not at all one that could mount to handlebars. I spent the next 8 miles alternating between holding the GPS in one hand trying to interpret the course, and holding it in my mouth by the antenna. I was frustrated, and constantly taking glances behind me. I quickly learned too that I didn’t know how to work it very well, and couldn’t recognize immediately when I was off course. The result was that I zig-zagged my way towards the finish, never sure which of the countless forking dirt roads to take. With several miles to go, I suddenly noticed Nicholas on a nice, fast-looking dirt road way off to my right. I took an angle like a cornerback trying to save a touchdown. I made the junction, and Nicholas immediately said: “Work together. I don’t contest stage. You strongest today.”

Mixed emotions only begins to describe how I felt. After the stage was done however, and I was awarded the pink leader’s jersey, I decided I had to be happy with the outcome. I’d learned some important lessons, and knew I was in with a shot at the overall.

Stage 2: 76 miles, 5:10, 14.8 mph average, 8,000 feet of climbing.

Had I known what day two’s course was like, I doubt I would have gone on day one’s solo escapade.

The climbs came thick and fast. Cory made it known early that he was on a good day. By the fourth straight 600-foot, 12% climb, Nicholas and I were on the limit. However, shortly thereafter the terrain began to mellow out, as did the pace.

Aside from stages 1 and 6, there were KOM time bonuses up for grabs each day at the summits of the day’s highest climbs. These bonuses awarded the top three across the line with a 30 second, 20 second, or 10 second bonus towards the GC overall. After day one, my strategy was to defend, and attack these bonuses to (hopefully) gradually increase the GC lead. Should the legs be there late in a stage to take a few more seconds or stage win, all the better.

I had no illusions about the competition I was up against. Cory Wallace is one of the most decorated endurance mountain biker racers in the world. Most recently he’d won BC Bike Race, not to mention taking victories at this very Mongolian race three times before. Nicholas Pattina is an accomplished World Cup racer, and also past winner of the MBC. One interesting anecdote I learned midweek is that we’d actually raced each other before in 2013 at the Val di Sole World Cup in Italy. I was a second year U23 at the time, and having a tough trip over to Europe (when are they not?), down with a head cold and so-so fitness. I got pulled in that race after only a handful of laps. Nicholas, on the other hand, podiumed.

After two hotly contested KOM bonus sprints, in which I won one, and finished a close second to Cory in the other, I felt my legs beginning to cramp. Finally we saw the “5-kilometer to go” sign, and I felt as though I saw light at the end of the tunnel. After 5 hours and ten minutes (the longest single day of racing I’d done), we finished in a hectic sprint that was interrupted by a very surprised jeep that found itself in the finishing straight. After all the fighting and suffering, I’d managed to pull out 10 more seconds on Cory, and 20 on Nicholas thanks to the KOM bonuses.

Stage 3: 76 miles, 4:58, 15.3 mph average, 5,500 feet of climbing.

Nicholas made it known on the very first climb that this was the day he wanted to take the jersey. He went into full World Cup attack mode. After being on my heels for that opening hour, the legs seemed to come around just in time for the first KOM. From there, Nicholas and I made our way into the Chinggis Khan National Park, complete with its unique rock formations and numerous river crossings. We’d gotten word that the gap to Cory was a surprisingly large five minutes, and when I took the second KOM as well, things were looking very good. Both of us began to relax and the pace abated.

Unfortunately, late in the stage Nicholas and I fell victim to course sabotage at the hands of some disgruntled locals. Cory joined us as we worked out where we’d gone wrong. He remembered from year’s past, and we began riding at a gentlemanly pace, the day’s competitive wind stolen from our sails. We took our time at the final aid station, until Yuki and Hanz came flying through, clearly with no intention of stopping. I quickly asked a course official how much distance was left, and he said 20 kilometers. Should Nicholas, Cory, and I roll in at the pace we had been, Yuki could easily make up the time he was behind on GC. Not knowing how the race jury would handle the situation, I made a quick decision to chase the two of them down. I was a bit surprised when Cory and Nicholas opted not to.

The organizers decided to keep the times as they’d actually occurred, which cushioned my lead by another minute or two. These twists and turns come part and parcel with stage racing. We’re racing bikes in Mongolia. It’s magic, but you might also get run off the course by an all terrain Prius, or course signage might get trampled by a stampede of 100 wild horses.

Stage 4: 80 miles, 4:40, 16.7 mph average, 3,500 feet of climbing.

Stage 4 was the longest of the race distance-wise, but with little climbing, had a high average speed. After a tough sprint with Cory for the first and only KOM of the day, I managed to pull out a handful more seconds for the GC, before we settled in to a pretty leisurely pace across the flat plains. Eventually Yuki got a bit bored I think and took off solo. We watched him grow smaller and smaller until he was a mere dot on the horizon. When we got a time check that he was at 5 minutes, we figured it was high time to organize a chase. It took 30 kilometers of pulling full gas before we caught him with just 15 kilometers to go. Along with being ridiculously nice, Yuki’s got quite a diesel engine on him. From there it was a game of watching each other, and then laying it all on the line in another hectic sprint. I narrowly came away with the victory.

Stage 5: 55 miles, 3:20, 16. mph average, 4,500 feet of climbing.

Day five began like a good old-fashioned Belgian classic. Cold, drizzly, and windy. Around an hour in, the legs warmed up and were the best they’d been since stage 1. After spending much of the day with Nicholas, I could tell I had the upper hand. When Nicholas realized this too, he asked if I’d mind gifting the stage win. Apparently his girlfriend hadn’t been feeling well that morning and Nicholas notching a stage win would go a long way to making her day better. I accepted. Nicholas had done a lot of strong work in the wind again that day helping us build our lead on the others, and I felt secure in the GC situation going into the final TT. If only I’d known …

Stage 6: 16.5 miles (1 mile longer than it should have been), 53 minutes (50 minutes adjusted), 18.5 mph, 1,500 feet climbing, 4th place (2nd adjusted).

Clearly from the above stats the final stage was complicated. But first, a quick rewind. During stage five I’d felt a sore throat coming on. Although you never want a head cold during a race, the legs had been so good that I didn’t worry too much. Unfortunately, later that evening I started to have some stomach spasms, and then related bathroom visits. By dinner time I’d completely lost interest in food.

That night was tough: runny nose, chills, and many trips to the bathroom—not much sleep happened. When morning finally arrived, I could feel the weakness of not eating the night before compounding the other symptoms. As I waited in line for the bathroom, I found myself so utterly empty of energy that I had to sit on the dirty bathroom floor while waiting my turn. I think the others figured I was just saving energy. I did my best to hide the situation. I figured competitors not knowing how bad a shape I was in until after the race was the best course of action.

After taking some Tylenol, pounding a few cups of instant coffee, listening to some epic pump-up jams, and enlisting a few of the mental tactics Mario of Utmost Performance (my sports psychologist) had provided, I finally felt ready to go to battle one last time. There was no way I was going to hand this thing away after everything we’d been through.

As the last rider off, my plan was to keep Nicholas within sight, and take visual time checks as we went. I knew I was going to bleed time, but 5:45 was a good cushion in a stage that would take less than an hour. I also figured there would be racers in sight the whole way around the course, so I didn’t worry about running the GPS track.

What I didn’t anticipate was how rolling the opening kilometers of the course would be. We dipped and crested through a series of steep ravines, and I quickly lost sight of Nicholas. Only five minutes in or so, I caught sight of a local on a dirt bike. When he saw me coming, he whipped a 180, and took off into the steppe in a seemingly random direction. His reaction to me approaching seemed a bit odd. I didn’t think much of it until I rolled up on the fork in the road he’d just departed from. There were no course markings in sight. Flying along downhill, and with no visual on Nicholas or any race officials, I quickly picked the most traveled fork… and guessed incorrectly. When I had to cross a boggy creek bed, but saw no tire tracks, I knew things were going terribly wrong. I slammed to a stop, and in full panic mode now, pulled up the GPS track. I was way off to the left of the course. I exited the road and began sprinting across the open steppe, having to pull out the rusty cyclocross skills to cross a river at one point along the way. After what seemed like an eternity, I found myself back on the course, and flew by a confused-looking Roberto (one of the race organizers).

The rest of the TT was miserable. I felt awful, and there were no other racers in sight. I knew it was going to come down to the wire. I attacked every rise like it was the last, finding that the sheer panic of losing the entire week in the last few miles spurred me to depths of pain I’d never known. It sounds melodramatic, but I was barely seeing the road in front of me in those final miles. White light dominated my vision. I crossed the line having no idea whether I’d just lost the 2016 Mongolia Bike Challenge, or hung on by the skin of my teeth.

Before I’d even caught my breath, Nicholas came over, put his arm around me, and said: “Don’t worry. You were strong man this week. I no want to win like this. 2016 MBC is for you.”

The race jury asked to review my Garmin information. They determined that I’d added over a kilometer to the designated course thanks to the detour, not to mention the couple minutes I spent fumbling with the GPS. After Nicholas adamantly told the referees that he didn’t want to inherit the overall victory due to my bad luck, they made a calculation and adjusted my time. I kept the GC lead by a little over two minutes.

I felt conflicted the remainder of the day. Had I been running the GPS track, I almost certainly would not have gone off course. On the other hand, the markings had been fine for the other racers, and being the victim of a disgruntled individual on a dirt bike did seem like a silly way to lose the race. It was Nicholas who finally convinced me that I was the rightful winner this year.

When the dust settled, it was an incredible display of sportsmanship on Nicholas’s part, and representative of the friendship we’d forged. After six days of traversing the same challenging course, every participant had formed a special bond at some level. Furthermore, we’d all experienced the true Mongolia in a way few ever will. There is simply no better way to learn the world than by bike.