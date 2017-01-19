REVOLUTION SUSPENSION GRIP TEST

Tech Info: Revolution Suspension grips work much like any other lock-on-style grip—with two metal collars on either side of the grip and a plastic sleeve coated in rubber that you actually hold on to. The difference with the Revolution grips is that the inside portion of the grip is molded to sit 1/8th of an inch above the actual bar and is allowed to float slightly thanks to a shock-absorbing system built into the clamps. The system is designed to damp both torsional and axial movement to reduce vibration and arm fatigue. The grips are available in both 31-millimeter and 34-millimeter diameters to accommodate those with big or small hands. The grips are available through local bike shops as well as online through www.revgrips.com. The complete system, which includes a pair of grip sleeves, clamps, 16 shock inserts and tuning washers, sells for $110. Our pair of 31-millimeter test grips weighed 116 grams, which is comparable to other lock-on grips available today. On the Trail:

The Revolution grips are as easy to install as a typical pair of lock-on grips but with a twist (pun intended). The collars come loaded with four suspension dampers each, and all of them are designed to allow the center portion of the grip to float and absorb high-frequency vibrations that can cause arm pump and fatigue. While there are many small pieces to the system, it goes together very easily, and no technical expertise is required. Each grip system comes with multiple washers to fine-tune the amount of movement in the grip. Think of it as a makeshift compression-damper adjustment. The two sizes are nice, although the 34-millimeter version was too large for most of our testers. The 31-millimeter version feels more connected to the bar, although some testers would have preferred an even smaller option.