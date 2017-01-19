REVOLUTION SUSPENSION GRIP TEST

REVOLUTION SUSPENSION GRIPS
Shocks Built Into the Grips—Say What?
Revolution Suspension grips are different from any others on the market, because they don’t even make contact with the handlebar. Wait; let’s back up. The grip collars make contact with the bars, but the inner portion that you actually grab is floating on shock-absorbing inserts that are housed in the collars to provide a small amount of movement that is designed to reduce hand fatigue. To see if these suspension grips were a legitimate way to take the edge off the trail, we brought a pair in and bolted them to one of our favorite test bikes.
Tech Info:
Revolution Suspension grips work much like any other lock-on-style grip—with two metal collars on either side of the grip and a plastic sleeve coated in rubber that you actually hold on to. The difference with the Revolution grips is that the inside portion of the grip is molded to sit 1/8th of an inch above the actual bar and is allowed to float slightly thanks to a shock-absorbing system built into the clamps. The system is designed to damp both torsional and axial movement to reduce vibration and arm fatigue. The grips are available in both 31-millimeter and 34-millimeter diameters to accommodate those with big or small hands. The grips are available through local bike shops as well as online through www.revgrips.com. The complete system, which includes a pair of grip sleeves, clamps, 16 shock inserts and tuning washers, sells for $110. Our pair of 31-millimeter test grips weighed 116 grams, which is comparable to other lock-on grips available today.
On the Trail:
The Revolution grips are as easy to install as a typical pair of lock-on grips but with a twist (pun intended). The collars come loaded with four suspension dampers each, and all of them are designed to allow the center portion of the grip to float and absorb high-frequency vibrations that can cause arm pump and fatigue. While there are many small pieces to the system, it goes together very easily, and no technical expertise is required. Each grip system comes with multiple washers to fine-tune the amount of movement in the grip. Think of it as a makeshift compression-damper adjustment. The two sizes are nice, although the 34-millimeter version was too large for most of our testers. The 31-millimeter version feels more connected to the bar, although some testers would have preferred an even smaller option.
Once installed, the grips feel much like any other lock-on, with a soft and comfortable rubber portion to mate your hands to the bar. We were initially concerned that there might be a moto-throttle feel with too much movement, but the grips feel every bit as solid as any other we’ve tested. When we did notice the difference between these and a typical lock-on, it was on a long ride when we’d normally be fatigued. Our primary tester has battled chronic wrist and thumb issues due to an injury, and he won’t hit the trail without these grips from now on.
Bottom line: the Revolution grips are an excellent upgrade for those who need them and a welcome addition for added comfort on any bike. The suspension system is a simple one that works to take the edge off, especially on long rides when fatigue would be a major problem.
Hits
• Excellent choice for those with chronic injury issues
• No twisting issues like we expected
• Lightweight and durable
Misses
• Not as thin as some testers would have liked
